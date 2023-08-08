Festivities for the annual Vilas County Fair held in Eagle River will kick off Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Vilas County Fairgrounds and offer four days of entertainment and excitement to visitors and residents alike.
The fair’s midway, operated by Waupaca-based Sheridan Amusements, opens at 5 p.m Thursday, Aug. 10, and at noon Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13.
Vilas County Fair board members stated that they are excited to have Sheridan Amusements returning and new bands coming in for entertainment.
“We had excellent service for the community with Sheridan last year,” said Vilas County Fair Board President Dale Ayers. “The company is family- based and their focus is on providing exceptional service and quality entertainment.”
Several midway ride specials will take place throughout the weekend. Daily wristband specials will include: Thursday, $20, unlimited rides from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, $25, unlimited rides noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, $25, unlimited rides from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, $20, unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturday, receive $2 off in exchange for the donation of two nonperishable food items to the Vilas Food Pantry or the Humane Society of Vilas County.
Daily attractions at the fair will include exhibits, several shows, chainsaw carving, face painting, a beer garden, and live music.
“There is a ride coming in this year with the amusements, as well as a new show we are very excited about,” added Ayers.
Along with several of the other entertainment options, Cirque Adventure Shows out of Pennsylvania will be joining this year’s lineup. The show features air acrobatic entertainment up to 22 feet off the ground, and will perform both Thursday and Friday. Thursday showtimes include 4, 6 and 8 p.m., and Friday’s shows will begin at 1, 5 and 8 p.m.
Judging in a variety of fair categories begins Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues through Friday at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to watch the judging.
A variety of games will be staged for younger fairgoers on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. including a water balloon toss, gunnysack races, and a watermelon-eating contest.
There will be Dan Kirk juggling shows on Friday, 2 and 4 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 3:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The fair will also offer four days of live music from 7 to 11 p.m., including Burton Tyler, Aug. 10; 2 Miles South, Aug. 11; Still Reckless, Aug. 12; and Julien Kozak, Aug. 13.
The annual horseshoe tournament will begin Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., and Lena mini and modified tractor pulls start Saturday at 4 p.m.
According to Ayers, there will be expanded food vendor options this year. Amongst traditional American fare, there will also be Chinese and Mexican food options available for purchase, as well as several beverage options available for purchase at the fairgrounds.
Vendor product sales will be conducted in the Commercial Building, with exhibits and judging in the Exhibit Hall.
Exhibits
Arts and crafts, produce, food and animal exhibits have been a long-standing tradition at the fair. The first Vilas County Fair was held on Sept. 7, 1916, offering attendees 190 entries of vegetables, grains and grasses, as well as 50 livestock exhibits.
Exhibitors have a unique place in the heritage of the American fair culture. For decades, exhibits provided a place for agricultural developments, mechanical inventions, and artisans to display new innovations and productions.
Fair festivals continue to allow participants to display unique creations to the community.
“There is an extensive array of exhibits this year,” said Leslie Hug, secretary for the Vilas County Fair Board. “Thirty-five applications were received so far, producing approximately 600 different exhibits for fairgoers to enjoy.”
The first registration day for exhibitors was held Aug. 1, and individuals have another opportunity to participate by registering the first day of the fair, Thursday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Categories for exhibits include Cultural Art, Photography, Home Furnishings, Baking Items, Needle Arts, Natural Sciences and more. There is a Junior Department category for youngsters to participate in the exhibitions as well.
Mary Schaefer, assistant secretary, has been volunteering with the fair for approximately 20 years.
“Although many of the exhibitions have changed over the years, the tradition of the fair continues to be seen in the community,” said Schaefer. “I remember when the animal barns were filled with livestock and fowl. We would love to have animals displayed in the barns today. Anyone willing to display their chickens, ducks, turkeys and rabbits are encouraged to register with us.”
Interested exhibitors can register at the main office with staff to display their creations, produce, and farm animals.
The fairgrounds are located just off Highway 70 West in Eagle River.
There is no gate charge to enter and parking will be available adjacent to the fairgrounds for $5.
Dogs are not allowed in the fairgrounds unless it is a certified service animal.
“Our board is comprised of a diverse group of individuals,” said Ayers. “They work endlessly to provide Vilas County with a phenomenal fair experience.”
A full schedule of events, amusements, entertainment, exhibitor and judging information can be found at vilascountyfair.com.
For more information, contact 715-479-2057.
