The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Committeehighlighted several key initiatives to improve North Woods outdoor recreation areas as well as increase revenue streams and marketing opportunities at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Multiple capital improvement projects were named that included 13 endeavors to be undertaken by the county. Committee members allocated $750,500 to be requested via American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds with a formal resolution. The resolution will be brought before the county finance committee for approval Thursday, Aug. 17, prior to being introduced to the county board for review later this year.
Vilas County Forest Administrator Chad Keranen noted that if ARPA funds are not awarded and other funding cannot be found, taxpayers would be asked to foot the bill. Improvements that would utilize these funds include increasing accessibility to several outdoor recreation areas in need of maintenance upgrades.
Capital improvement project locations that made the final list include: Eagle Lake, Deep Lake, River Road Equestrian Campground, Hunter Lake, Lake of the Hills, Buckatabon Lake, Vilas County Shooting Range, Mud Minnow Lake Trail, Little Tamarack Flowage, Snipe Lake, Boot Lake, Heart Lake and Torch Lake Park.
Additional projects and locations were named, but the committee worked together during the meeting to formulate a list of locations needing the most improvements.
Land acquisitions
The committee is currently in the process of attempting to acquire two parcels of land in the towns of Conover and Plum Lake.
In regards to one 40-acre parcel in Conover, the committee has not yet heard from the landowners, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approved a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant for purchase of the parcel. The committee now awaits a title commitment.
Keranen also detailed the progress of the national finance acquisition of a 355-acre parcel between the towns of Conover and Plum Lake. Purchase quotes have already come back, and an appraisal will be ordered by the committee before a final decision is made.
He added that both towns have put forth formal resolutions, and within 45 days the appraisal should be back to the committee to formulate its next steps.
Conover Public Works Director John Barnekow spoke on behalf of Chairman Dale Mayo and Treasurer Jennifer Steiner, looking for assurance from the committee that it would be fully on board for a proposed land trade. The town is looking to acquire a county-owned piece of land next to the fire station, in exchange for a to-be-purchased parcel and an already town-owned piece of land that adjoins the shooting range.
These land trade talks have been ongoing for the better part of 20 years according to Keranen, and recently the town reached out to him to reignite the idea. He assured Barnekow that if the town of Conover wishes to move forward, the committee is looking to do the same; but also noted that details should be finalized before actual dollar amounts and the land parcel(s) trade are discussed by the county board.
Keranen added that he has already reached out to the DNR to make sure it would be on board to assist Vilas County with the land trade, which the county must facilitate.
Timber sales
Timber sale numbers from the month of July were highlighted as well, with a total of $71,000 coming in this past month.
“Activity is likely to ramp up even more over the next few months,” Keranen said. “With oak wilt restrictions being lifted July 15, more timber contractors are now moving in to the North Woods to harvest.”
Currently, there are nine timber sales being harvested on Vilas County Forest lands, and to date, $205,000 has been made through sales in 2023. Keranen highlighted that $212,000 now sits in the committee’s Land 250 account, which is used to purchase land parcels or make recreational improvements.
“Ten percent of our timber sales revenue goes into this account and it will be capped at $300,000,” said Keranen. “When capped, the committee will look to acquire additional land parcels or continue on with additional capital improvement projects.”
Marketing package
Carrie Schalinkse of NRG Media showcased the details of a proposed marketing package to advertise recreation activities, areas, and opportunities throughout the North Woods.
With a total cost of $13,840, features of the package include radio and streaming advertisement, geofencing of trails systems, and increased marketing opportunities for trailheads and county-owned forestland, parks and recreation areas.
The committee allocated $1,900 for marketing operations during the snowmobile season, with $14,000 to be included in the 2024 budget request from the committee. It will then be put forth for review by the county finance committee.
This snowmobile-centered leg of the marketing campaign is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.
Park user fees
Vilas County Parks and Recreation Supervisor Todd Bierman detailed that the county is taking in its first round of payments from park-user fees.
Labeled a hot button topic since they were introduced earlier this year, Bierman also noted the Parks and Recreation Department has begun to issue citations for nonpayment of fees. He added that there have been connectivity issues with certain aspects of the payment system in regards to day permits, but said overall “the system is working out well.”
A DNR report presented by forester Landin Brockman showcased the need for prescribed burns throughout the region, specifically in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest to help with oak regeneration.
He then stated that county forest audits have begun for the fiscal year 2024, adding that Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln counties will be audited sometime next spring or summer.
In other actions, Jeff Currie of the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail System will present a feasibility study on the safety of proposed routes for the River Trail in the coming months that connects St. Germain to Eagle River. The announcement comes after what Currie called “turbulent comments” from community members regarding the proposed route’s safety.
The new Vilas County Snowmobile Trail Safety Committee will hold its first meeting Oct. 11. Bierman highlighted he is also currently working on a resolution to officially establish the committee as part of the county.
