The town of Washington held another listening session to reveal its forthcoming short-term rental ordinance and to give local renters and residents one more chance to provide input before enacting the ordinance.

Several people turned out for the Aug. 1 meeting, some expressing concern for the restrictions, and others came to simply get clarification. However, most of the attendees agreed that an ordinance was warranted, and several property owners were grateful for the board’s initiative in creating the ordinance.

