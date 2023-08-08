The town of Washington held another listening session to reveal its forthcoming short-term rental ordinance and to give local renters and residents one more chance to provide input before enacting the ordinance.
Several people turned out for the Aug. 1 meeting, some expressing concern for the restrictions, and others came to simply get clarification. However, most of the attendees agreed that an ordinance was warranted, and several property owners were grateful for the board’s initiative in creating the ordinance.
The concerns were generally voiced by property managers and short-term rental investors, while the support broadly came from property owners, many living with short-term rentals as neighbors.
Rebecca Stang, a summer resident in the town, was supportive of the ordinance. She described her situation as frustrating, explaining that her neighbors rent their property as a business, and they are constantly dealing with trespassers. The rental property doesn’t have stairs to the water, so the renters are often on their property.
“We have cameras on our property, we see people looking in our windows all the times of the year, I’m frustrated by it” explained Stang.
She further described that just last week, while her family was visiting, they had renters from the neighboring property walking up to their home, knocking on their windows, and shaking doorknobs.
Brian Tomlanovich, a property manager, voiced strong opposition to the ordinance, saying he felt like the short-term rental ordinance was singling out short-term rentals and that the town should enact the ordinance for all town residents.
“This isn’t going to solve the problem, this is going to make it worse,” he exclaimed.
Town Supervisor Carole Linn explained, “The ordinance can always be amended, but we have to start somewhere, and the whole idea is to have good behavior, that’s all, so the people respect each other.”
Washington Town Chairman Jim Egan stated that the board was here to address short-term rental operations specifically, which is a new phenomenon, and this is where the board is starting. He added that the county already has ordinances in place to address persistent issues with all residents.
Egan stated at a previous meeting that the decision to take a look at enacting a town ordinance was due to a number of complaints ranging from noise, fireworks and late-night parties, to overcrowding houses, to parking, to negative effects on groundwater, to absentee ownership of these properties.
Draft provisions
Some of the provisions the town of Washington has placed in the draft ordinance include licensing requirements, operational guidelines, and penalties for violations.
According to the draft, all short-term rentals within the town that are renting more than 10 nights a year would be required to apply for and receive a town of Washington short-term rental license, a Wisconsin Tourist Rooming House license, and a seller’s permit issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The short-term rental license will be effective for one year, may be renewed annually, and the application must be submitted 45 days prior to renewal. The town may suspend, revoke, or non-renew a license if property owners fail to follow the ordinance, or if there are multiple convictions of illegal activity on the property.
Residential dwellings zoned R-1 would be restricted from renting for a period of six or fewer days in accordance with state law, but shorter stays are allowed if the property is zoned properly. Property owners can check the county website to verify how their property is zoned.
All short-term rental properties also would require either a property owner or manager to be on file, be located within 25 miles of the rental, and be available 24 hours a day while the property is rented.
In addition, all rentals would be required to meet the occupancy limits found in Wisconsin State Regulation ATC 72.14 for Hotels, Motels, and Tourist Rooming Houses.
Additionally, property owners or renters would be prohibited from placing recreational vehicles, campers, or tents on their property to increase occupancy or to provide additional accommodations for guests.
Wisconsin State Regulation ATC 72.14 states, “Every sleeping room shall be of sufficient size to afford at least 400 cubic feet (12 cu m) of air space for each occupant over 12 years of age and 200 cubic feet (6 cu m) for each occupant 12 years and under. Every sleeping room shall have a minimum ceiling height of 7 feet (2.13 m). No greater number of sleeping occupants than the number established by application of these standards is permitted in any sleeping room.”
Each property would also have to provide adequate parking for the guests, as parking on the town roads or right-of-way will not be permitted. Additionally, a map of the rental property illustrating designated parking spaces must be provided during the short-term rental application process.
Short-term rental owners would be required to keep a register of all guests’ legal names and addresses for one year beyond the short-term rental license expiration, and must maintain a minimum of $1 million of liability insurance.
Outdoor events were also addressed in the ordinance. Any outdoor event held at a short-term rental cannot last longer than one day, and must occur between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. A seven consecutive day interval must also occur between outdoor events held at that same short-term rental.
The outdoor activity restriction created the most concern for short-term rental owners. Molly Ahlborn spoke at the meeting and asked for a definition of an “outdoor event.”
“We ran that by our town attorney, and he said an outdoor activity is an outdoor activity — do not change it, do not add anything to it. Leave it as is, which we did,” explained Supervisor Carole Linn. “He said it’s self-explanatory; if it’s outdoors, it’s outdoors.”
Ahlborn also voiced her concern for short-term rentals that cater toward outdoor weddings and other events, using Indian Point on Catfish Lake as an example, saying she felt the proposal was restrictive.
Right to Rent law
A number of local towns have revisited short-term rental ordinances or are now creating ordinances, since the state passed its Right To Rent law in 2017, part of Act 59.
Act 59 guaranteed all residential dwelling owners the right to rent their homes out as short-term rentals on a weekly basis (a minimum of seven days) regardless of zoning classification.
The act defines a residential dwelling as any building, structure, or part of the building or structure, that is used or intended to be used as a home, residence, or sleeping place by one person or by two or more persons maintaining a common household, to the exclusion of all others.
Act 59 prompted municipalities in Wisconsin to regulate the short-term rental industry by providing them with specific regulation authority.
Under the law, municipalities can require that short-term rental operators obtain permits, pay fees, and comply with certain safety and zoning requirements. They can also establish occupancy limits, noise restrictions, parking restrictions, and require liability insurance.
Last summer, the town of Cloverland passed a short-term rental ordinance in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the new law.
Washington discussed an initial draft of a short-term rental ordinance at a town board work session on Feb. 27, and held a public comment session on May 10.
While the ordinance was not enacted at the Aug. 1 meeting, the town is expected to take comments shared by community members into consideration prior to finalizing the plan. They are expected to make some final adjustments and vote on the ordinance this fall.
Washington typically holds its monthly meeting on the first Monday of each month, with another meeting scheduled for Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.