A proposal to apply for an increase to the water rate for Eagle River was approved last week by the city’s Light & Water Commission that would increase the revenue by $48,000, according to office Manager John Laszczkowski.
“The last time we had a water rate increase was May, 2018,” Laszczkowski said.
Eagle River Light and Water provides water services to about 2,600 households within the city.
Water Department Manager Mike Sanborn indicated a project to restore water in 2025 will cost about $600,000.
“We need a 6.5% rate of return and this will give us 2.75%,” Sanborn said, adding the utility will be looking for a water resource bond.
The committee approved an application to the state Public Service Commission to increase the water rate, which could go into effect near the end of this year.
Sanborn also brought the commission information on the utility.
“Overall the electric and water are doing well, with customer payments very strong — only 1.2% are past due,” he said.
He also indicated well No. 3 has been having problems and expects there will be a need to overhaul the electrical system.
In other actions, the commission approved the purchase of 41 red pine utility poles at a cost not to exceed $28,000, and to purchase a new utility truck not to exceed $330,000. The 21-year-old truck will be placed on the state surplus auction site.
Lastly, the commission was presented a report from WPPI representative, Jake Oelke, who listed the top 2023 initiatives as long-term planning, interconnection process for solar, and organizing staff development.
