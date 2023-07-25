A proposal to apply for an increase to the water rate for Eagle River was approved last week by the city’s Light & Water Commission that would increase the revenue by $48,000, according to office Manager John Laszczkowski.

“The last time we had a water rate increase was May, 2018,” Laszczkowski said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.