The state of Wisconsin is receiving $1.05 billion in federal funds through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD) to connect more households and businesses to high-speed internet.

Funding comes after Sen. Tammy Baldwin successfully pushed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to release an updated National Broadband Map that provided a more reliable and accurate depiction of broadband availability across Wisconsin.

