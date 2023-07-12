The state of Wisconsin is receiving $1.05 billion in federal funds through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD) to connect more households and businesses to high-speed internet.
Funding comes after Sen. Tammy Baldwin successfully pushed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to release an updated National Broadband Map that provided a more reliable and accurate depiction of broadband availability across Wisconsin.
The BEAD program was established by the Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand high-speed internet access to areas currently unserved or underserved by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.
“No matter where you live in the state, you deserve access to reliable high-speed broadband, and these resources will help us do that,” said Baldwin. “This is an investment in our Wisconsin families. This is an investment in our Made in Wisconsin economy. And this is an investment in our future, and I am proud to help deliver it.”
The funding allocation relies on the FCC’s National Broadband Map to determine areas of need and investment.
After hearing from Wisconsin community members and stakeholders of inaccurate data in the FCC’s original National Broadband Map, Baldwin convinced the commission to correct the map’s broadband availability information to ensure Wisconsin gets its fair share of federal broadband funding in the future.
Under the BEAD program, Wisconsin will receive $1,055 billion in federal funding and it will be awarded in two stages.
First, 20% of the state’s allocation will be awarded, with initial competitive subgrants expected in the summer of 2024.
In 2025, the remaining 80% of the state’s allocation is expected to be awarded, and the state will be principally responsible for administering awarded funds, with priority going to projects that bring broadband to unserved households and businesses lacking access to high-speed internet.
Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq shared the following statement in response to this announcement.
“This funding, along with additional public and private investment, will make it possible to achieve our goal of internet for all,” said Valcq. “At the PSC, we are committed to ensuring this funding gets to where it is needed as quickly as practicable, while maintaining our high standard of transparency and our strong record of being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
“I want to thank President Biden, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Gov. Tony Evers and those in the Wisconsin congressional delegation who supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and made it possible to connect all in our state,” Valcq continued. “The PSC is now calling on Wisconsin households to share their internet experience to help direct recently announced broadband funding via the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report (WISER) survey by July 14, 2023.”
WISER is a survey with a speed test that is designed to capture customers’ experience with internet service. The data collected from WISER will help the PSC’s Wisconsin Broadband Office understand a variety of broadband needs, and support internet adoption for Wisconsin residents.
Data to be used from the survey includes identifying areas where internet is not available, too expensive, underperforming, or too complex to subscribe. The survey is confidential and only takes minutes to complete at atmaps.psc.wi.gov/apps/wiser.
If taking the online survey, residents should use a computer or Wi-Fi at home, instead of using mobile data.
Those without internet access, or who only access the internet through cellphone data plans, can call 608-261-6026 to take the survey by phone, with the assistance of a dedicated PSC team member.
