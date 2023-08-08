Ann Waisbrot, 79, of St. Germain, passed peacefully on July 30, 2023, under the care of Compassus Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rhinelander surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Wausau on October 12, 1943, the daughter of James and Mary Walsh. She was predeceased by her son, James, and is survived by her husband, Anthony; son, Paul (Jeri) in Cincinnati; brother, Hugh (Yvonne) in Appleton; nephews, Kevin (Julie) Walsh and Patrick (Amy) Walsh; great- nephew, Sean Walsh; great- niece Megan Walsh; and numerous cousins.

