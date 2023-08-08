Ann Waisbrot, 79, of St. Germain, passed peacefully on July 30, 2023, under the care of Compassus Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rhinelander surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Wausau on October 12, 1943, the daughter of James and Mary Walsh. She was predeceased by her son, James, and is survived by her husband, Anthony; son, Paul (Jeri) in Cincinnati; brother, Hugh (Yvonne) in Appleton; nephews, Kevin (Julie) Walsh and Patrick (Amy) Walsh; great- nephew, Sean Walsh; great- niece Megan Walsh; and numerous cousins.
Ann graduated from Wausau High School in 1962 and UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education in 1970. She had a great interest in visual art and education, and produced art while parenting her two sons. After they graduated from high school and entered college, she was hired as director of New Visions Gallery in Marshfield Clinic in 1985. She served as Director in Marshfield until she retired in 2005 and returned to producing art. In 2004, she served as one of the first women presidents of the Marshfield Rotary Club.
During her years at the helm of New Visions Gallery, Ann wore many hats, usually all at the same time: artist, educator, curator, archivist, program coordinator, docent, graphic designer, grant writer, computer technician and director. Many clinic patients expressed gratitude that there was a haven to let their health problems recede for a time while appreciating the art on display. She was recognized for giving tirelessly her time and talent, to see that the mission of the Marshfield area’s only art museum program was fulfilled. Her charismatic leadership sustained and expanded New Visions Gallery’s programming and increased public awareness of, and appreciation for, the visual arts.
Ann’s talent, passion and vision for the visual arts led her to establish several annual major events in the community: Fund’Arts annual banquet with a live and silent auction fundraiser for the visual arts, the annual Marshfield Mother’s Day Art Fair, and a major midwest annual exhibit she named “Culture and Agriculture.”
She was recognized by the schools in the area for establishing an annual Student Art exhibit, a Teachers of Art exhibit, and for bringing a Gifted and Talented Art Program to the schools through an art history program.
After the move to St. Germain in 2012, she participated in the Northwoods Art Tour as an exhibiting artist, and served on the publicity committee to continue her leadership and commitment to educate the general public about the artist studios and the artists on the tour.
Ann, we miss you. You will live in our hearts, as well as our minds. Rest now in heavenly peace.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held on August 26 at her family home and art gallery on Moon Lake.
Since Ann was fiercely loyal to the visual arts and their programming, please donate to the support of the visual arts and their programs in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
