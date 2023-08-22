Barbara Callies, age 91, of St. Germain, Wis. passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living, in Eagle River. Her beloved husband Craig was by her side. She was born in Grinnell, Iowa on Jan. 27, 1932 to Erle and May Barkley. Barbara had two sisters and one brother. They grew up on the family farm in Sheridan, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State College in 1953 with a home economics degree. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Barbara married the love of her life, Craig Callies, on Sept. 26, 1953. They shared almost 70 years together. Craig and Barbara retired to St. Germain in 1992 where she enjoyed sewing, needle work, vegetable and flower gardening, reading and fishing. Barbara loved to be in the kitchen cooking and baking. She was a faithful member of the St. Germain Community United Church of Christ. Barbara is survived by her husband, Craig; sons, Tom (Carol) Callies and Bill (Linda) Callies; grandson, Nick (Kaitlin); great- grandson, Hayden; sister, Jean Foley; and brother, Reverend Keith Barkley. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Greer; and son, Peter. An outside memorial service will be at 11a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023 at the St. Germain Community United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held a half hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com PAID OBITUARY
