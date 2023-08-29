Bruce Alan Greenlund Aug 29, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bruce Alan Greenlund, a resident of Eagle River and formerly of Appleton, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was 63. He was born June 4, 1960, in Iron River, Mich., to Hilbert and Rose Mary (née Pete) Greenlund. Mr. Greenlund worked a number of jobs in Appleton and the surrounding areas. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Greenlund was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Melody Norman and Sherri Greenlund. He is survived by his partner, Cathy Rambo; one brother, Hilbert "Buck" (Shirley) Greenlund Jr.; two sisters, Candi (John) Ridolphi and Patsy (Mark Horton) Smitham; nieces, nephews; and other family. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River. Visitation will take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Gaffney-Busha is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form
