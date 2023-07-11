Charles M. Strysick Jr., 87, of Sheboygan, Wis., passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center.
Charles was born on Oct. 27, 1935, to the late Charles Strysick Sr. and Aurelia (Merkel) in Sheboygan.
Charles was united in marriage to Grace M. Knoll on Feb. 25, 1956. Together they raised their four children.
He worked at Plastics Engineering for over 30 years before his retirement.
They enjoyed camping and going up to Conover, Wis. (the family homestead). Being an avid fisherman and enjoying hunting, Charles was a true outdoorsman.
Charles will be remembered for his sense of humor, the memory of a steel strap, and non-stop talking. If you asked him a question, he would answer you in great detail.
He is survived by his wife; children, Charles (Zondra) Strysick III, Kim Strysick, Jim (Linda) Strysick, and Scott (Ann) Strysick; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Mary Ann) Strysick; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald (Joyce) Strysick; and sisters, Joanne (Robert) Knaub and Ardyth (Harvey Sr.) Gross.
All services will be private. Charles will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler, Wis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, and Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for their care and support.
Please visit our website to share your stories and leave your condolences for the family at www.ballhornchapels. com.
