Deidre A. Mueller of Three Lakes, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, of natural causes.
Dee was born on July 1, 1935, in Mosinee, Wis.
She graduated from UW- Stevens Point with a major in English and a minor in music.
She married the love of her life, Daniel J. Mueller, and was blessed with nine children.
She greatly enjoyed all 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, especially at her favorite place in the world, her lake home in Three Lakes.
Dee was preceded in death by her son, Kevin (4); her husband of 65 year, Daniel J. Mueller (90); her parents, Emil and Helen Manney; and her siblings, Greg (Dorothy) Manney and Cynthia (John) Santerre.
Deidre is survived by her remaining eight children, Kurt (Sharon) Mueller, Karl (Jean) Mueller, Karen (John) Scholz, Khris (Kevin) O’Brien, Kyle (James) Wienser, Keith Mueller, Kathryn (David) Moore, and Kelly Mueller.
Grandee adored all 13 grandchildren, Shannon (Mitch) Cain, Nicole (Phil) Gostisha, Casandra (Tyler) Beauregard, Zachery (Chelsey) Mueller, Rebecca (Jeff) Fields, Janet Mueller (Ken Martin), Jacob Mueller, Amanda Scholz, Andrew Scholz (Jake Chudecke), Meghan O’Brien (Tyler Fortune) Victoria (Joshua) Voigt, Madaline (Taylor) Schallock, and Jared Moore. Grandee was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Chloe, Lauren, Osiris, Brandan, Derek, Lilly, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Skyler, Elijah, and Thomas.
Deidre worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., for most of her adult life.
She loved to read, and in her retirement volunteered at the Demmer Library in Three Lakes.
She was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral mass will take place at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Three Lakes on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10:30 a.m.
All memorials will be donated to The Demmer Library in Three Lakes.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.
