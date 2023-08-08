Frances (Fran) Pardew Ferrazzano, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on July 23, 2023, at the age of 77, surrounded by her family.
Fran was born in Portland, Oregon, on March 9, 1946, and grew up in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. She attended Boston University, from which she graduated in 1968. On June 22, 1968, she married the love of her life, Dennis Ferrazzano, in Ramsey, New Jersey, and the two began their 55-year adventure together in Chicago, Illinois.
As a devoted wife and mother, Fran dedicated herself to raising their two wonderful sons, Peter and Joshua, while still finding time to volunteer extensively with organizations such as the Infant Welfare Society. The family lived in Glencoe, Illinois, until 1994, when Fran and Dennis moved to downtown Chicago to enjoy the perks of city life as empty nesters. The couple later embarked on their journey as snowbirds, spending part of the year in Bonita Springs, Florida, where they made many lasting friendships. More recently, Fran and Dennis relocated to Henderson, Nevada, and shared their time between Henderson, Chicago, and their family home in Three Lakes, Wis. Wherever Fran went, she attracted a circle of friends, all of whom were drawn to Fran's sparkling blue eyes and her unique ability to make every person she met feel special, seen, and cared for.
Fran had a life-long interest in physical and spiritual well-being. She was a regular practitioner of meditation and yoga and was always well-informed on the latest scientific research on health, the mind-body connection, and nutrition. Fran put her knowledge into practice in the kitchen, where she delighted in treating her family and friends to her legendary cooking.
Fran was known equally well for her impeccable fashion sense and her reverence for nature. She loved to watch the eagles soar overhead and listen to the loons call on their lake in Northern Wisconsin. In Nevada, she was equally enthusiastic about a desert hike and a night out on the town.
Fran prized an active lifestyle and had a passion for traveling the world with her husband, paddle boarding, snowshoeing on the frozen lake, golfing with friends, and taking long walks with her dogs. One of her favorite traditions with her husband was taking daily morning walks in the desert with their yellow lab, Keeva.
A common refrain from Fran's loved ones is that "Fran always put others first." Whether that meant lending a sympathetic ear, creating magical Christmases for her children and grandchildren, or welcoming people into her home with open arms (the more the merrier!), Fran lived to make those around her happy. The combination of her keen intellect, ageless beauty, and her genuine interest in others made Fran among everyone's favorite people.
Fran is survived by her loving husband, Dennis, and her two sons, Peter (Lisa), and Joshua (Kelly), and their five grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Bonner) and James Pardew, her twin brother, Thomas Pardew, her sister, Jane (Pardew) Dudley, her sister-in-law, Lynda (Ferrazzano) Rehberg, and her brother-in-law, Bert Rehberg.
A private memorial will be held in honor of Fran this fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation
