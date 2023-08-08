Frances (Fran) Pardew Ferrazzano, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on July 23, 2023, at the age of 77, surrounded by her family.

Fran was born in Portland, Oregon, on March 9, 1946, and grew up in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. She attended Boston University, from which she graduated in 1968. On June 22, 1968, she married the love of her life, Dennis Ferrazzano, in Ramsey, New Jersey, and the two began their 55-year adventure together in Chicago, Illinois.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.