Janice Klingaman, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz., after battling serious health issues for many years.

She was born on July 23, 1935, in Richland County, Wis. Janice was the oldest of four siblings born to Arlo and Nellie Walther. She was raised on a dairy farm just west of Boaz, Wis., and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953.

