Lisbeth “Liz” Ann Weber Mathisen, age 80, a 47-year resident of Eagle River, Wis., passed away on July 31, 2023, after a short illness, surrounded by her family at Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital. She was born in Hart, Mich., on June 27, 1943 to Elmer and Mary (née Podolske) Weber. Her family moved to Watertown, Wis., in early 1944. She graduated high school in 1961.
Liz met Roy “Red” Mathisen in 1963 and they married in Feb ., 1964. They welcomed 3 children, Julia, Mark and Laurie, before moving to Eagle River, in 1976. Divorcing in 1982, Liz remained in Eagle River, working as a book keeper and office assistant at various businesses. Liz retired in 2014 from Nelson’s Ace Hardware after working there for 21 years. In her retirement she loved to read, bake, watch TV, spend time with family and friends, cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks, and watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Mary Weber; and brothers, Thomas, Patrick and Richard.
She is survived by her children: Julia (Roger) Tienhaara of Eagle River, Mark (Madeline) Mathisen of Eagle River, and Laurie Mathisen of Eagle River, grand children, Ryan (Sara) Tienhaara of Rhinelander, Zac Tienhaara of Madison, Wisc. Aaron Tienhaara of Eagle River, Nicolas (Kayla) Mathisen of Eagle River, and Carter (Bailey) Mathisen of Neenah, Wisc. great-grandchildren, Emma and Jack Tienhaara, and James and Alyvia Mathisen; her beloved “Kitty-Kitty” Noelle; and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Au g. 9, 2023, at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River, Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Fu neral Home, Eagle River. On line condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
