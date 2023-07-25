Margaret “Nooney” (Taylor) Fillicetti Schiltz, age 81, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2023, surrounded by family and her dear friend, Monica, at Eagle River Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 6, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to her parents, Marshall and Josephine (née Kuebler) Taylor. She was raised behind their family’s candy and general store, Taylor’s School Store.
Her love for her Lord started at a very young age, when she would walk to church and stay for hours.
She graduated from Calumet High School in Chicago in 1959. There she learned to play the accordion and was a baton twirler for the band.
She loved to visit with friends and family, and memorialized who she talked with and visited in her calendars.
She was very active in the church and took much joy in teaching catechism to the children at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sayner, Wis., and St. Albert Church in Land O’ Lakes, Wis.
Margaret was a staple to the community and could regularly be seen walking downtown getting her exercise in; stopping in at her grandson’s candy store, The Country Store; getting her piece of candy and sitting out on the bench outside enjoying her candy and reading. She was the official taste tester for the Country Store.
Margaret was a blessing to her family, and she loved nothing more than to see her family grow and be happy. She enjoyed all her little great-grandchildren.
Her first marriage was to Philip Brubacker in 1959. This short marriage resulted in a blessing of her first daughter, Deborah (née Brubacker) Evans. Shortly after, she married John Michael Fillicetti on March 9, 1962, whom she remained happily married to until his passing March 12, 1993. Their union resulted in four more beloved children that they raised together with John’s son, John, and her daughter, Debbie. Together they welcomed Maria Fillicetti; Michael (Jeanine) Fillicetti, who preceded her in passing on May 27, 2010; Michelle (née Fillicetti) (Chuck) DiNaso; and Madeline (née Fillicetti) (Mark) Mathisen.
Margaret and John lived and worked in Chicago. They bought their Northwoods summer house in St. Germain, Wis., in 1977, where they would regularly vacation until John’s retirement in 1983, when they moved permanently to St. Germain.
It was in 1977 when Margaret met her dear friend, Monica Fath, who was by her side on her final day. The two women shared a deep Catholic faith, and a lifelong friendship immediately blossomed when they met at Monica’s house one day while Margaret was on a walk.
In 1998 she married Richard Schiltz, whom she remained married to until his passing on Oct. 18, 2012. She met him while working for Monica at Clearview Supper Club. Margaret then moved to Land O’ Lakes where Richard owned and operated Land O’ Lakes Sport & Gift. She then became a member of St. Albert Catholic Church.
Margaret is survived by her four daughters; and by 13 grandchildren, Matthew Evans, John (née Fillicetti) Ellison, Brian Evans, Walter Fillicetti, Charles (Kristin) DiNaso, Tina (née DiNaso) (Nick) Hoffman, Amanda (née Clark) (Ryan) Ward, Anthony (Amanda) Fillicetti, Joseph Timothy Clark, Angela (née Clark) (Jay) Knipp, Candice (née Fillicetti) (Mike) McClain, Nicolas (Kayla) Mathisen, and Carter (Bailey) Mathisen. Margaret is also survived by her sister, Lillian (née Taylor) Schrader; and Lillian’s three children, Deanna, Donna and Jodi. Margaret had just spent six days at Lillian’s house in May, like two young sisters again. She is also survived by her brother, George (Kathy) Taylor; and his three children, Cheryl, Greg and Julie. She had just attended to her brother’s 80th birthday party in June, where she was able to visit with her siblings as well as their children.
“Nooney’’ is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren whom she loved with her whole heart: Cameron Fillicetti, Skylar Evans, Jayden Ellison, Giuliana Fillicetti, Mia Fillicetti, James Mathisen, Jaxon Evans, Savannah Evans, Calogero DiNaso, Arianna Hoffmann, Presley Ward, Dylan Ward, Michael McClain, Francesca Hoffmann, Alyvia Mathisen, Luciana McClain, and Wyatt Knipp.
A funeral will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 Highway G, Eagle River, Wis. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Mass will begin at 12 noon, with a luncheon to follow. At 2:30 p.m., the procession will move to St. Germain Cemetery off Highway 70 for her final resting place alongside John Fillicetti.
The family would like to thank Margaret’s neighbor, Edie Kukanich; Father Ron; Eagle River Memorial Hospital; and Dan Skeen for their tender care of Margaret during her final days, as well as all the Aspirus nurses, PT and OT crew for their dedication to Margaret for the last two weeks of her life. A very special thank you to Monica Fath from the entire family for such a rich and wonderful friendship, and the comfort she gave Margaret and the family by being by her side at the end, as she did in life.
PAID OBITUARY
