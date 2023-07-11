On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Margo Ann Granat (née Rydecki), loving wife to Arthur R. Granat Jr. for 39 years, passed away at age of 81.
Margo was preceded by her parents, Benjamin and Della Rydecki (née McGrath); and her in-laws, Arthur R. Granat Sr. and Lois M. Granat (née Rauch).
She was the loving mother of Elizabeth Oslakovich, Timothy (Opaletta) Oslakovich, Bridget (William) Thies, Patrick Oslakovich, and Heather (John) McCabe. Collectively survived by 11 grandchildren, Dustin, Kali, Sasha, Evan (Sophia), Liam, Colin, Sean, Kayla, Emma, Jack, and Henry. Margo has seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Gavin, Logan, Naveah, Alexander, and Elliot.
Professionally, Margo spent much of her time in the public service sector working for both the Midlothian and Orland Park Police Departments. She also spent a number of years working for Loyola University Medical Center.
Margo was a lifelong avid reader. She was also exceptionally creative, a skilled embroiderer, and she enjoyed quilting in her later years.
She was passionate about service, having extensively trained Willow, her therapy dog. They would visit hospitals, providing comfort to patients; as well as schools, providing a quiet, safe reading partner for children who struggled.
Margo was active in her church. She assisted with confirmation preparation classes, as well as encouraged and supported the congregation teens. She was devoted to her choir for many years. Singing brought her immense joy throughout her entire life.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, Wis.. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Margo’s name to: Wounded Warriors in Action (wwiaf.org), 206 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.
