   Nathan Thomas Holoubek was born on Feb. 13, 1986, in Marshfield, Wisc., and went home to our Lord on Aug. 19, 2023, at the age of 37.

   Nathan is survived by his wife, Mya Joy Holoubek; and his three children, Dominic, Elliana, and Remington.  Nathan is also survived by his parents, Barbara (Kevin) Rasmussen, and Perry (Anita) Demler; siblings,  Shannah (Brad) Brinegar and Jacob Demler; grandparents, Rocky, and Lyle and Carol Demler; four nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Mark and Kara Vander Bloomen.

