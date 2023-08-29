Nathan Thomas Holoubek was born on Feb. 13, 1986, in Marshfield, Wisc., and went home to our Lord on Aug. 19, 2023, at the age of 37.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Mya Joy Holoubek; and his three children, Dominic, Elliana, and Remington. Nathan is also survived by his parents, Barbara (Kevin) Rasmussen, and Perry (Anita) Demler; siblings, Shannah (Brad) Brinegar and Jacob Demler; grandparents, Rocky, and Lyle and Carol Demler; four nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Mark and Kara Vander Bloomen.
Nathan was raised in Abbotsford, Wisc., and graduated from Northland Pines High School, having moved to Vilas County in 2001.
Nathan had a passion for all motor sports, inspired by spending time with his Uncle Tim when he was growing up, riding and racing anything with wheels, and racing snocross in his youth, in particular.
Nathan discovered his passion for working on small engines alongside his father, Perry, and was planning on opening his own small engine repair business in the near future.
Nathan was happiest when he was surrounded by his beautiful family, singing karaoke, hunting, fishing and hiking, shooting with his children, going to the races, and camping. Nathan also enjoyed tinkering in his shop, fixing things like motorcycles, and ATVs, and teaching his family how to ride. Nathan loved riding his Harley Davidson.
Above all else, Nathan loved being a father, often saying how much he loved being a dad and would raise babies the rest of his life, if he could. Nathan will always be remembered for his infectious smile, kindness to others, and his awful dad jokes, but mostly for the amazing love he displayed each day for his family as a loving husband and father.
Memorial services will be held on Monday Aug. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Northlife Church in St. Germain. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
