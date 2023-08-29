Paul O’Brien, age 80, a long-time resident of Eagle River, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Friendly Village Wellness Rehabilitation in Rhinelander, Wisc. He was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Superior, Wisc., to parents Ambrose and Lucille (nee Simpson) O’Brien.
Paul married his high school sweetheart Mary on Feb. 16, 1963. He earned Master of Science degrees in math and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He and his young family moved between Superior, Ontonagon, Mich. and Duluth, Minn., searching for the best teaching opportunity. He, Mary, and their three boys made their way to Eagle River in 1973, when Paul was hired to teach at Eagle River High School. His students affectionately called him "Fred" because they thought he looked like Fred Flintstone. Paul was an assistant football coach and started a chess club. He started working at the Skelly gas station part-time and quit teaching when he became the station’s manager. Paul grew the business and converted it into a convenience store. It was known for giving customers rolled garbage bags when they bought ten gallons of gas or more.
Paul’s mission in life was to help, people and decided he could help more if he owned his own business. Paul and Mary purchased property, then opened and operated Paul’s Pump N Pantry, Depot Hobbies, O’Brien’s Pub, and O’Brien’s Liquors for many years. Paul was kind, compassionate, and known for giving people who made mistakes in the past a second chance. Paul changed his custom of handing out garbage bags to handing out individual candies and pet treats.
Paul was a member of Eagle River Lions Club and former member of the Knights of Columbus, Conover Lions Club, Whitetails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association, and numerous other non-profit organizations. He supported associations like the Eagle River Recreation Association, Boy Scouts of America, and other youth organizations and clubs.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Mary who passed away on Oct. 16, 2017; his parents; and grandson, Galen Doucette. Paul is survived by sons, Jim (Marcia) of Rochester, Minn., Marc (Cheryl) of Boulder Junction, Wisc., and Kraig (Tammy) of Sun Prairie, Wisc.; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Scurte, Geoffrey O’Brien, Shalom Doucette, Tyler O’Brien, and Ethan O’Brien; great-granddaughters, Elle, Brianna, and Camryn Scurte; brother, Ray (Jana) O’Brien; sisters, Mary Lou (Don) Nelson, Barbara Joan Lawler, and Beverly Jean (John) Somppi and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Abundant Life Church in Eagle River. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment of Paul’s and Mary’s remains will be at the Eagle River Cemetery after the service. A luncheon will be held at Abundant Life Church at approximately 1:00 p.m.
Jim, Marc, Kraig, and their families extend a special thank you to our father’s church family; Abundant Life Church; the Friendly Village staff, especially the nursing staff for their passionate end-of-life care of our father; and Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Paul’s name to Abundant Life Church, Eagle River Lions Club, Eagle River Recreation Association, Friendly Village, Northland Pines School District, or any of the other organizations previously mentioned. PAID OBITUARY
