   Paul O’Brien, age 80, a long-time resident of Eagle River, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Friendly Village Wellness Rehabilitation in Rhinelander, Wisc.  He was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Superior, Wisc., to parents Ambrose and Lucille (nee Simpson) O’Brien.  

   Paul married his high school sweetheart Mary on Feb. 16, 1963.  He earned Master of Science degrees in math and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.  He and his young family moved between Superior, Ontonagon, Mich. and Duluth, Minn., searching for the best teaching opportunity.  He, Mary, and their three boys made their way to Eagle River in 1973, when Paul was hired to teach at Eagle River High School.  His students affectionately called him "Fred" because they thought he looked like Fred Flintstone.  Paul was an assistant football coach and started a chess club.  He started working at the Skelly gas station part-time and quit teaching when he became the station’s manager.  Paul grew the business and converted it into a convenience store.  It was known for giving customers rolled garbage bags when they bought ten gallons of gas or more.

