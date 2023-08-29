Phyllis Jean Kliss, age 73, of Sugar Camp, Wisc., passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2023. She was born in Nekoosa, Wisc. on Oct. 14, 1950, to Donald and Helen Kuhnke.
Phyllis graduated from Nekoosa High School and attended Manpower Business Training Institute in Milwaukee, Wisc. for computer education. She later received a CNA license at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Milwaukee. Phyllis treasured working with the elderly and spending special time with them for 25 years, until she chose to help other families with in-home child care for 10 years. In 2005, Phyllis was diagnosed with breast cancer, becoming an 18 year cancer survivor and decided to be a stay-at-home mom until retirement.
On Nov. 29, 1969, Phyllis married William " Bill" Kliss in Nekoosa, Wisc. They wer together for 53 years and raised 4 wonderful children, Sonya, Billy, Danyel, and Haley. Phyllis and William started their life together in Milwaukee, then built a house in the Sheboygan/Elkhart Lake area, where they resided for nearly 15 years and raised two children. After a transfer they decided to move to Little Chute, Wisc., where they had 2 more kids and resided for 26 years. When they finally both retired, they moved to the family “homestead” in Sugar Camp.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling, crafting and shopping with her friends, and special coffee time with her “Sugar Camp ladies.” She liked the special drives to her quiet places in Sugar Camp. Phyllis always had a warm meal and a clean house.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, William Kliss; four children, Sonya (Mark) Schaefer, William “Billy” Kliss, Danyel (Brad) Brooker, and Haley (Scott) Vander Wielen, eight grandchildren, Paul and Kyle Schaefer, Lennex, Larkin and Oden Brooker, Haven Witham, Brynley, and Wyatt Vander Wielen; two brothers, Donald (Shirley) Kuhnke, Greg (Donna) Kuhnkeand three sisters, Carol Chaffee, Marilyn Sorensen, and Stacy (David) Hughes; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Helen Kuhnke; brother-in-law, Conrad Chaffee; and parents-in-law, William and Ruth Kliss.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday Sept. 8, 2023 at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River. Visitation will be held from 10 to1:30 a.m., prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at the Sugar Camp Town Hall for family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice and Aspirus Hospital.
In honor of Phyllis, please wear something purple to the service.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
