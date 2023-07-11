Rose Marie Mary Casey left this earth peacefully as she was listening to her beloved Brewers on April 12, 2023.
Sixth child of the Casey 9, Rose Marie was born to Charles Theodore and Magdelena (Lena) Mary (Maciejewska) Casey in Cloverland, Wis., in the family cabin atop Sabadosh’s Hill on April 3, 1930.
In her youth, Rose Marie helped around the busy Casey homestead. Her main chore, with sister Helena helping, was to collect firewood for their father to smoke fish with, heat their home, and to use in the cook stove. Like the rest of her siblings, Rose would walk to the Perch Lake Graded School and later graduated from the Eagle River Union Free High School.
After graduation, Rose Marie worked at Eagle Waters Resort and eventually left her hometown for the big city of Milwaukee, Wis., where she lived most of her life and worked as a hostess and waitress at the Blue Mound Country Club.
She also enjoyed vacations to Arizona and Florida, sometimes traveling with her brother, Steve, and his family. No matter where she was, her heart was always with her family back home in Eagle River.
In 1967, the title of Maid of Honor brought her back home all dressed in aqua to be a part of all the family festivities when her sister, Helena, and Eugene Radloff said their vows.
When Rose was ready to retire she came up North for a visit and as told in her own words, “I spotted the house next to Donnie (her brother), was for sale, so I went down to the realtor and looked into it. I went back to Don and asked him if he could guess what I did today, ‘You put a bid in on the house didn’t you?’ he asked. No! Even better, Rose exclaimed, I bought it!” This was the beginning of many happy years of them living next door to each other helping, gardening, cooking, sharing coffee breaks, sitting on the back stoop and just enjoying being back home together again. We lost Uncle Don way too soon, but the family was fortunate that his son, Ken, stepped up and was there for Aunt Rose, just like his father did.
Once back home, Rose Marie would do many activities with her sisters and family – burger night at the Sportsmen’s Chalet was a favorite. She also enjoyed her flowers and houseplants, especially orchids, watching the birds and animals that would pass through her yard, and listening to every Milwaukee Brewers game on the radio, along with watching golf, basketball, baseball and football on television.
Most of the family has preceded Rose Marie in death, her parents, Charles and Lena, siblings and their spouses by birth order:
Charlotte (Vernon) Gurney, Jr., Joseph (Marguerite, Dorothy) Casey Sr., Steven (Christina) Casey, Sr., Bernice (Charles) Dillenbeck, Leo (Margaret) Casey, Robert (Viola) Casey, and Donald. Also, brother-in-law, Eugene Radloff; niece, Charlotte (Jim Falcon) and (Leo) Lovison; and nephews, Gary Dillenbeck, Steven Casey, Jr., and Joseph Casey, Jr.
Surviving is her sister, and last of the Casey 9, Helena Radloff; and immediate nieces and nephews, Gloria (Kelly) Edwards, Stanley Casey, JoAnn (Rick) Montezon, Jane (Sky) King, Karen Casey, Paul (Rebecca) Casey, Marle Jo (Lynn) Punzel and Kenneth (Terry) Casey; with generations of great nieces, nephews and their families to follow.
Aunt Rose was a very kind, gentle and giving lady who we were all blessed to have in our lives.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Rose Marie Casey on July 15, 2023, at Rose’s home at 1419 Cedar Drive, Eagle River, starting at 11 a.m. At this time, the family would also like to remember Donald Charles Casey, who passed away Sept. 2, 2017.
Don was a man of many talents, who built his own homes on Cherry and Cedar Drive, served in the armed forces, and loved to garden and trout fish. He would be recognized by many as the pineapple coring man at Trigs, “Don Ho”. Besides being the best storyteller and all around great dad and uncle, Don worked hard his whole life side by side with his brother, Bob, for 47 years in the logging industry, actually using a horse when they first started. His pride and joy was his 1968 Corvette, which actually came back to find him through Parsons a few years back. His license plate read “Casey 9”. From a favorite story he told, this came about because when Don was born he was the ninth child, and in the corner of his birth certificate the nurse wrote “Casey 9.”
Don would also have the same list of survivors and deceased as Rose Marie, with his son being Kenneth (Terry) and their family.
The family wishes to extend an invitation to friends and family to come and share your memories with us and to pay homage to two amazing people that we were lucky enough to have in our lives.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.
