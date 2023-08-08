Roselynn Marie Richter passed on to her heavenly home Aug. 2, 2023, at her home at Legacy of the North woods in Eagle River Wisc. She was 89. Roselynn was born January 8, 1934 to Rosa (née Huven) and Albert Slizewski, and raised in Monico, Wisc. In 1952, she met and married the love of her life, Arthur (Dunnie) Richter. They lived and worked in Milwaukee for a few years where their first child Linda was born. They then moved back to Eagle River, made it their permanent home, and raised their family of five children.
Over the years, Roselynn worked hard raising her family. She was an avid gardener and pre served most of her family’s own produce. She could sew anything (and knit ted and crocheted) and owned the Stitch’n’Knit store where the Hospital Thrift Store stands today. She also worked for the Von Hoffman, family where her husband Dunnie was care taker, forming a life-long friendship with them, their children and grand children Roselynn was also a staunch advocate and fundraiser for people with special needs.
Roselynn was preceded in death by her parents; 9 siblings; her husband Dunnie; and her daughter, Bonnie.
Roselynn is survived by daughters, Linda (Bill) Baccus of Ontonagon, Mich., and Kaye of Eagle River; sons, Bruce (Nancy) Richter of Eagle River and Mark (Julie) Richter of Brighton, Colo., grand children, Sarah (Marty) Ed wards, Bill (Leslie) Baccus, Katie (Devin Weller) Richter, Emily (Jake) Klessig, Nikki and Tina (Kyle Morgan) Damos, and Ally and Jenny Richter; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug 23, at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River,. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service, to be held at the Reiter Center in Three Lakes, Wisc.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Headwaters, Inc. of Rhinelander, Wisc., or Compassus Hospice Care.
A special thanks goes out to the staff at Legacy of the Northwoods and the Compassus staff.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
