Roselynn Marie Richter passed on to her heavenly home Aug. 2, 2023, at her home at Legacy of the North woods in Eagle River Wisc. She was 89. Roselynn was born January 8, 1934 to Rosa (née Huven) and Albert Slizewski, and raised in Monico, Wisc. In 1952, she met and married the love of her life, Arthur (Dunnie) Richter. They lived and worked in Milwaukee for a few years where their first child Linda was born. They then moved back to Eagle River, made it their permanent home, and raised their family of five children.

Over the years, Roselynn worked hard raising her family. She was an avid gardener and pre served most of her family’s own produce. She could sew anything (and knit ted and crocheted) and owned the Stitch’n’Knit store where the Hospital Thrift Store stands today. She also worked for the Von Hoffman, family where her husband Dunnie was care taker, forming a life-long friendship with them, their children and grand children Roselynn was also a staunch advocate and fundraiser for people with special needs.

