Warren James Yahr passed on to eternal life July 11, 2023, at Arbor Glen Senior Living in Lake Elmo, Minn.
Warren was born March 6, 1928, on the family farm in Waubeka, Wis. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1945.
He served in the U.S. Forest Service during the fire seasons of 1944, 1945 and 1948 on look-out towers in the Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. He turned these experiences into an award-winning book.
He also served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 until 1947.
He worked for Wisconsin Electric Power Co. at the Port Washington, Wis., power plant from 1948 until his retirement in 1985.
In 1953 he purchased land in Three Lakes, Wis., building first a three-season cottage and later a retirement home.
He married Carol Yahr on June 29, 1956. They were happily married until her death in 2009.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, proud of all the fish he caught and the big bucks he harvested, and very proud of his garden. He was also a woodworker, cutting trees in the woods, hauling them to sawmills, planing the wood and turning it into many pieces of hand-made furniture.
He was active in his communities in many ways, helping clean Cedar Creek in Cedarburg, Wis., as well as building a gazebo in Three Lakes and several buildings for the Three Lakes Historical Society.
Warren was preceded in death by his father, Walter Yahr, and mother, Edna (Clausing) Yahr; sister, Doris (Yahr) Aufderheide; wife, Carol (Laubenstein) Yahr; and daughter-in-law, Susan (DeMuth) Yahr.
He is survived by son, Steven (Carol); daughter, Laura (Mick); grandchildren, Katherine (Adam), Kjirsten, Lisa, Nicki (Brent), Kristi (Mark), Amy, and Peter (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Logan, Tessa, Henry, Greyson, and Brooklyn; as well as lots of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel In The Pines, 7793 Preachers Point Road, Three Lakes, WI.
