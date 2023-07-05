With the arrival of the Fourth of July, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to celebrate a fireworks-free holiday and keep fire safety in mind.

Under Wisconsin’s current conditions, the DNR recommends being especially cautious with fireworks and campfires. Fires spread quickly and burn more intensely during periods of summer drought. The Great Lakes region of the U.S. is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Most wildfires caused by fireworks occur during the weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July holiday or under extended drought conditions. 

