With the arrival of the Fourth of July, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to celebrate a fireworks-free holiday and keep fire safety in mind.
Under Wisconsin’s current conditions, the DNR recommends being especially cautious with fireworks and campfires. Fires spread quickly and burn more intensely during periods of summer drought. The Great Lakes region of the U.S. is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Most wildfires caused by fireworks occur during the weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July holiday or under extended drought conditions.
It’s also important to keep in mind that fireworks are prohibited on DNR-managed lands. Restricted areas include state parks, forests and state-owned public hunting and fishing areas. A citation for illegal fireworks in a state park or forest can cost up to $200.50. Violators, or parents of violators, could be responsible for the total costs of extinguishing a fire and up to twice the cost of damages.
Outside of DNR-managed lands, fireworks are restricted in Wisconsin, and a permit may be required depending on the specific type of fireworks. It is best to check with local municipal officials before purchasing and lighting them.
Anyone using fireworks should take precautions to prevent wildfires. Exploding fireworks, such as firecrackers, m-70s, bottle rockets and Roman candles, cause the most fireworks-related wildfires.
Although holiday favorites such as sparklers and fountains are not defined as fireworks per state law, they do pose a significant fire threat, particularly near grassy areas in hot and dry weather.
The safest way to enjoy fireworks, whether camping at a Wisconsin state park property or hanging out at home, is by attending organized fireworks displays in nearby communities.
Fire danger levels are mostly moderate throughout Wisconsin but are expected to worsen in the coming days. There have been 50 wildfires in the state this past week. In addition to fireworks, common causes of wildfire at this time of year include campfires and equipment (e.g., off-road vehicles, chainsaws, lawnmowers, farm equipment, etc.). Anyone responsible for starting a wildfire in Wisconsin is liable for the cost of putting the fire out and potentially any damages.
Before using fire of any kind in the outdoors:
• Know the daily fire danger; it can change daily and vary throughout the state.
• Obtain the proper permits.
• Choose a safe area free of flammable materials, such as gravel or concrete.
• Have water and extinguishing tools ready and easily accessible.
• Make sure fireworks are entirely out and cold before leaving.
• If you start a wildfire, dial 911 immediately to allow professionals to respond to the fire quickly.
