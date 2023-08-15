Listen close and you’ll hear me laughing way out here in Colorado.
I just read the Biden boast by Robert Reich in the Aug. 9 edition. It’s a prime example of a liberal’s delusional view of our world. Your first paragraph set the tone. You assert that America will overlook Biden’s age and give him a second term because “most Americans find Trump so loathsome.”
That’s a false assumption.
But this ain’t about Trump. Let’s discuss your alleged booming economy. Bidenomics. That’s a cute word. Catchy. But what does it mean for the average citizen?
Gas prices stay sky high. Groceries continue to rise. Our food and supply chains are fragile. It seems like a train wreck or factory fire happens every month (coincidence or conspiracy?). Millions of illegals are breaching our border and infiltrating our country. Criminals grin with glee, planning another crime spree. Insurance companies flee cities, unable to pay soaring insurance claims caused by rampant crime.
Certain leaders insist on a “woke” military which detracts from our defense capabilities. Many children suffer moral, social, and intellectual decay due to a questionable education system. Homeless people live under bridges and on the streets. The American way of life has changed, and not all for the better.
So don’t ramble on about how “Bidenomics” will save America. Use your common sense and face reality. America needs help, and it ain’t Joe.
Yes, age is a factor. It’s very obvious in his speech and appearance. I believe all politicians should have limits on their terms as well as their age.
In my opinion, a vast majority of people in their 80s are lacking the mental and physical capacity to fulfill the enormous task of being president. It’s unreasonable for elderly statesmen to make laws that they won’t have to live by.
We should elect new people with fresh ideas. Let them make laws and decide how they want to run the country. After all, it will be theirs in a few years as we all must pass on.
Term limits are nearly impossible to impose. Biden, Feinstein, McConnell, and many others desperately cling to their power. However, we have Article V of the Constitution to solve the problem. It allows we the people to call for a Convention of States and amend the constitution.
This is a grassroots movement that will give our country back to the people. Convention of States also advocates for a balanced budget and limiting government overreach, among other initiatives that will benefit America. Check it out. They have an excellent website, conventionofstates.com. Sign the petition. Get involved.
This can be the answer to our country’s problems, but we the people have to make it happen.
