I had the opportunity to see the movie “Sound of Freedom” recently.
The movie shines a sad light on the child victims of human trafficking and on the sophisticated pedophile networks in this country that prey upon children from impoverished families from other countries. I was dismayed to learn that the USA is the number one “purchaser” of these enslaved people, many of whom are children. Even children as young as 4 years old.
It is hard to imagine why some liberals, including members of the mainstream media, have discounted this movie as related to a QAnon conspiracy theory. That’s a ridiculous claim, since the movie highlights the real life of Tim Ballard, a human trafficking activist who was personally involved with saving 120 victims.
Perhaps the scene of a child victim crossing the border from Mexico, at a controlled border crossing, was construed as a political statement. There is nothing political in this movie — it merely tells a story that should make all of us shudder and want to solve this abuse of children.
Perhaps some liberals have a problem with the bold message, “God’s children are not for sale.” I hope I never meet anyone who disagrees with this statement. Even if you have a problem with Christianity, or the concept that children are created by God, surely you can agree with the statement “children are not for sale.”
I walked away from this movie wondering why the media, government agencies, educational institutions, and some politicians have spent so much time and effort on using proper pronouns, re-defining gender, protecting the rights of drag queens, etc. while pedophilia and human trafficking rages on at the expense of children and their families.
There are real problems to solve in this country, and this one should be high on the list of priorities. Let us unite, regardless of our political leanings, to voice our outrage. Let your elected officials know that you support allocating the necessary resources to put an end to this disgusting, disheartening multi-billion dollar industry.
