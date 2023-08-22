Dear Editor:
Random acts of evil are despicable enough. But when evil becomes systematic it must never be forgiven or forgotten or every single one of us will shamefully go down in history as having contributed to America’s demise as a bastion of good over evil.
On Aug. 8, an attorney representing the FDA during an ongoing lawsuit brought by a group of determined doctors, clarified the agency’s original stance on the use of ivermectin for treating Covid-19 patients. The lawyer shamelessly doubled down, asserting that doctors have always had the authority to prescribe the drug for off-label use.
The doctors are suing the FDA for lying to the public about ivermectin and overstepping its authority by interfering with their medical practice in its treatment of Covid.
The doctors note that the FDA approved ivermectin for human use in 1996 for a variety of diseases. But as soon as Covid became widespread, the FDA suddenly began releasing documents and misleading social media posts condemning the use of the anti-viral drug for Covid-19 as being dangerous for human consumption.
Therefore, the attorney’s claim above not only contradicted the FDA’s past Twitter posts, but the content didn’t even make it clear that there’s a distinct formulation for humans when stating, “Hold your horses, y’all. Ivermectin isn’t authorized or approved to treat Covid-19,” and “You’re not a horse. Seriously, y’all, stop it.”
Five days later, in August 2021, the CDC issued a health advisory that in part states, “Ivermectin is an FDA approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by parasites. When used as prescribed for approved indications, it is generally safe and well tolerated. Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the FDA for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.” And it mentioned nothing regarding off-label use.
Never mind the fact that by that time, selfless hero doctors, risking everything, had already cured thousands of patients by prescribing ivermectin. Thus, common sense dictates that vast numbers of additional lives would have been saved if the government had not only gotten out of the way, but also joined the fight by actively promoting early treatments.
And besides real-world success, there’s been a total of 99 ivermectin-controlled studies involving a combined 137,000 subjects since early 2020, which produced a 62% improvement rate as an early treatment and a convincing 85% if taken prophylactically while healthy. (c19ivm.org)
Then there are the original guidelines that were still on the CDC’s website in January 2022, in which it states, “What to do if you are sick: Stay home. Rest, stay hydrated, and take Tylenol to help you feel better. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing.”
Seriously? Just how can a supposedly civilized nation do this to its own people? In other words, languish at home until the virus takes hold in one’s lungs, at which time it might be too late, rather than at the very least actively encouraging immediate action using common and proven anti-virals such as D3, C and zinc.
Could it be as simple as the damning, irrefutable fact that emergency use authorization for the experimental Covid-19 vaccines could not have been secured or extended if an existing viable alternative emerged?
Yet, this methodical web of government corruption is merely a blip on the radar ever since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015.
Since that very day, nearly everything consequential our government conveys to the American people through its puppets in the national media eventually ends up being the exact opposite of truth and reality, beginning with the now-confirmed “Trump is a Russian agent” scam.
Frank Gabl
Fairview, Tenn.
