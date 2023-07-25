As a longtime resident of Land O’ Lakes, I have been blessed to live in a small town that, up until recently, reflected my own traditional American, fiscally responsible, God-trusting values that I came to enjoy; Freedom of Speech, Freedom from Fear and Freedom from Want.
Several years in Madison, both attending the UW and staying on as a productive member of society, eventually returned me home to Land O’ Lakes a bit wiser perhaps; and more worldly for sure.
As a volunteer and now-retired business owner I understand the value of the dollar.
It is disappointing to see organizations such as the Land O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Land O’ Lakes Community Playground, Inc. (LOLCP) re-organize with the IRS from under $50,000 in donations and receipts to over $50,000 in funds to spend.
Why did they make these changes? How much money are we talking about in total? Who is responsible? Who is transparent? Why should we donate? Why is $50,000 not enough? Who is in charge?
As both entities answer to the Land O’ Lakes Town Board of Directors — Dan Balog, Sam Otterpohl, and Kevin Konnow — perhaps the elected officials let “we the people of Land O’ Lakes” know why there was such a big shift in income for the groups the town supports and funds.
As Lynn Ripp Bybee Jolin serves as both the town clerk/treasurer and as a board member of the LOLCP and gathers the mail for both entities at a single P.O. Box 660, paid for by the taxpaying people of Land O’ Lakes, she is the perfect liaison to be truthful and transparent, should the boards direct her to do so.
Who directs the board is what I am left wondering. How do the citizens living under the policies of their leader get heard? The crosswalk painted today now makes everyone crossing outside of the lines as non-compliant. When asked, I was told the crosswalk would not be enforced by law.
I love change, anyone living in the beautiful North Woods year-round must. Each season has its intended purpose.
It is darkness and deceit driving unproductive fiscally irresponsible change, that I expose and seek to change.
