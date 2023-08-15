Dear Editor,
Short-term rentals, unregulated and unenforced, are creating serious short- and long-term negative impacts. Change is needed to protect the North Woods from becoming southern Wisconsin.
Just a few years ago, homes for rent were just fill-ins while the owners were away. Now it seems many are hotels with little to no regulation.
The result is an excessive influx of visitors who care little or not at all about the community and the environment in the North Woods — crowding residential areas, lake channels, emergency and law enforcement systems, and local government meeting agendas.
Tensions are high for visitors too, expecting the good time they paid for with no regard for regulations on the water and land or the overburdened restaurant and grocery store staff they yell at.
Safety, health and environmental impacts are my greatest concerns. I know well a home that was once four bedrooms but was redone by a short-term rental group to nine bedrooms, now advertised to sleep 28.
Should this be okay from a health department standpoint? And who’s checking ceiling heights, trees felled, and fireworks on the lawn, creating fire danger?
The “flipper” built an illegal beach, tore out trees and removed the fish habitat along the shore. Their penalty? A slap on the wrist, a few sticks planted, and grass in the beach area.
This year, over the Fourth of July, an area rental used the front yard to launch professional grade fireworks. These included a lantern that got stuck in the tree — just when wildfires are roaring in the U.S. and Canada.
Another home advertising space for six cars had 10 in the driveway with no way to get an emergency vehicle in if needed.
Citizens can help to remind visitors of rules like life jackets on paddle boards, but only if you want to be shown the finger. Such disrespect hurts.
I could go on. Regulations are conveniently being ignored even by local realtors and managers, and neighbors are forced to become the reluctant, embittered patrolling enforcers.
I don’t know a complete solution, but the problem goes beyond first glance.
Economic impacts are serious, and I’m looking both short- and long-term. Here and around the world, what first appeared to bring economic benefits is now impacting the availability and willingness of developers to complete moderate housing for teachers, firefighters, hospital workers, and restaurant workers, just to name a few.
I’m told teachers have come and gone from Eagle River unable to find affordable housing. A large restaurant in western Vilas County is closing because they cannot find housing for staff to keep doors open.
How can we sustain? At what cost are we encouraging this new kind of tourism? No loon chicks, fewer fish and murkier waters from $350,000 wakeboats’ disturbance; lakeshore erosion from overbuilding and ignoring no-wake signs just for sport; and invasive species entering lakes unguarded in boat ballasts. Next?
From Granicus: “Even though this new accommodation brings substantial economic benefits to communities, when unregulated, Airbnb-style rentals can put pressure on communities and all the accommodation industry. With the immense growth of short-term vacation rentals in every community, ignoring the impact, whether positive or negative, is not an option anymore.”
Let’s continue to support our towns as they seek to work towards effective and enforceable regulations while handling complaint calls, repairing channel buoys, and working with county zoning. We need a statewide solution!
We don’t mind sharing, but we must protect what residents and visitors alike cherish in these North Woods: trees, lakes, fish, wildlife, fresh air, kind people, and quiet. Without that, we’re just another city.
Carol Marshall
Eagle River
