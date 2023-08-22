Letter to the Editor:
The freedom of speech, ability to debate, critically think/reason freely is the basis of our democracy, of our Constitution, of being an American.
The government cannot censor directly (First Amendment), so they are using social media to censor Americans, to censor anything the government does not want freely debated including vaccine safety (reference Biden v. Missouri).
There should be robust public debate about potential harms caused by the Covid-19 vaccine so that the people affected can be helped. Scientific studies are continually censored.
This month, within 24 hours, the Lancet censored a paper on their preprint server by Dr. Peter McCullough (and others) regarding review of 325 published autopsy reports related to Covid-19 vaccines. The paper found 74% of the deaths were directly caused by the vaccine or significantly contributed to the death. The EU server, Zenodo, has the study (A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COV-19 Vaccination) since our country censors this information.
Other recent vaccine safety issues:
• Fragments of DNA in the vaccine above what is tolerable due to sloppy manufacturing. Contamination with complimentary DNA, Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a known cancer promoting segment, is in the shots. Cancer rates are up across the globe. The FDA has not authorized any inspections of the manufacturing process (Courageous Discourse substack by Dr. McCullough).
• Messenger RNA is a military program. The pandemic was run by the National Security Council (NSC), not Health and Human Services (HHS). Covid Response Policies were not done out of concern for our public health. (reference research by Debbie Lerman published on Brownstone Institute).
• Denmark data research, Batch Dependent Safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid vaccine: 32% of vaccine batches result in no health issues; 64% of vaccines result in moderate side effects; 4.2% of batches are the super risky batches (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13998). German researchers looked into this Danish study and compared publicly available batch number data and discovered none of the 32% of the batches that resulted in no side effects, were subject to quality control testing; however the moderate and bad batches were. So was it known ahead of time that some batches were placebos (and thus did not need quality control) and some very dangerous? childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-placebo/
• There is an enormous spike in disability and excess death in younger working-age adults not related to Covid, yet we are not vigorously researching why. (Edward Dowd book, Cause Unknown)
• This month Remdesivir was approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment in patients with severe renal impairment, despite data showing the drug increases the risk of kidney failure. (reference Epoch Times)
Visit “React19” to read about vaccine injury. Search out physicians willing to openly discuss these issues. Preclinical trial data suggests Big Pharma and FDA may have known about the potential for vaccine injury and death. If that is proven, someone must pay and safeguards must be placed to prevent this from happening again.
Jackie Rosenbecker
Phelps
