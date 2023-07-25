Twelve years! Public schools have our children for 12 years.
That seems to be long enough to teach our children to read, do math, know the Constitution and U.S., as well as world history, learn how to code and do calculus, and chart a course to Pluto and back, or at least to Plymouth Rock.
You’d think some would even graduate school with a medical degree but they have to go to more school, another eight years or so, to get that degree.
Did you ever wonder what they teach children these days, or are the youth of America just so stupid that it takes them 12 years to learn kind of how to read and do math?
According to National Assessment of Educational Progress, part of the Department of Education, students since the 1990s have been performing very poorly in history, civics, reading and math.
History reached a high in 2014 of 18%. The results were slightly better for civics, a high in 2014 of 22%, and reading and math have been hovering around the 40% mark for over a decade. And they all continue to decline, especially with the treatment of Covid.
A couple of centuries ago students were entering college at the average age of 13. As soon as they could prove that they were trilingual, they were eligible to enter college. All they had to know was Latin and Greek and English. Latin for the classics, Greek for the Bible, and English for everything else.
Latin is dead, the Bible and God are being eliminated from every aspect of life, so there is no need of Greek either.
Children’s minds are like sponges, if they are not learning these things or math or reading or history or civics or morals or manners, then just what are they learning for 12 years?
