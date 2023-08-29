Letter to the Editor:
This letter is addressed to the Wisconsin superheroes who so generously responded to Bryce McKinney’s request for help on his state of Wisconsin class project (published in April).
Letter to the Editor:
This letter is addressed to the Wisconsin superheroes who so generously responded to Bryce McKinney’s request for help on his state of Wisconsin class project (published in April).
You and more than 592 other residents of Wisconsin sent letters, books, magazines, maps, pictures, recipes, historical information, food, clothing, flags, rocks, magnets, stickers, antlers, syrup, cranberries, “cow tails,” “cow pies,” and, of course, cheese!
Bryce and the rest of our family and friends in Virginia were overwhelmed by your kindness and want to thank you.
Bryce was in a class of 50 third-grade students. He was randomly assigned the state of Wisconsin.
Bryce received exponentially more responses to his requests for help than any other student. As such, the school had to bring in extra support to go through Bryce’s mail, and his grandmother spent five, seven-hour days at the school opening and logging materials. Unbelievable!
You have certainly shown the pride you have for your state. We even had one family from Wisconsin Rapids visit with Bryce in person.
He learned so much as a result of all the helpful things you sent and was able to prepare a well-rounded presentation for the Langley School State Fair, complete with “giveaways” (provided by you) if students answered Wisconsin state fact questions correctly. Bryce had a popular table!
We are deeply sorry Bryce was not able to write everyone a handwritten letter, but we logged 10 data sheets of materials he received. It would be an enormous, year-long undertaking for him to write 593 handwritten letters.
In the end, we decided to write to the newspapers that had published Bryce’s request for information in a feeble attempt to get a “thank-you” out to you.
And though he wrote to seven newspapers when the project started, somehow he received responses from over 30 newspapers!
Your entire state pulled together for Bryce in a way that moved us to tears. Thank you, Wisconsin!
Please know that the time, effort and expense you put into sending your package to Bryce has enhanced the learning of Bryce as well as all the 500-plus students of his school.
Your help has made this an unforgettable learning experience for Bryce and the rest of our community.
With sincerest gratitude and appreciation,
Bryce, Jessie and Ryan McKinney
Reston, Va.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.