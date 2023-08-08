The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing to manage wolves with a population somewhere between 800 and 1,200 animals, comparable to recent years and more than triple the population of 350 from the previous 1999 plan.

That’s the bottom-line revision the agency made after hearing from thousands of people who commented on its draft plan. One-third (33%) of residents said they’d like about the same number, while 15% wanted fewer wolves and 4% wanted zero wolves in Wisconsin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.