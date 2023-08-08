The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing to manage wolves with a population somewhere between 800 and 1,200 animals, comparable to recent years and more than triple the population of 350 from the previous 1999 plan.
That’s the bottom-line revision the agency made after hearing from thousands of people who commented on its draft plan. One-third (33%) of residents said they’d like about the same number, while 15% wanted fewer wolves and 4% wanted zero wolves in Wisconsin.
That means 52% of those who commented, a slight majority, do not support an increase in wolf numbers from the approximately 1,000 that existed at the time of the survey. The agency said 33% of respondents wanted more wolves.
The problem is that the DNR’s plan continues to leave the door wide open on potential wolf numbers, sticking to an “adaptive management” philosophy where the main criteria will be “considering the social, biological and legal complexities of a recovered wolf population.”
We read that to mean the department is writing itself a blank check on wolf numbers, as they are solely focused on conflict abatement involving livestock and pets. There is no concern being shown here for deer hunters or property owners who focus on deer management and hunting.
The only good news on the adaptive management system is that it might be more scientifically defensible than a static numeric population goal, and therefore, more likely to be accepted by wolf proponents following future wolf delistings.
Repeated losses on past wolf delistings in federal court have left Wisconsin with no lethal controls with which to counter wolf depredation, which has led to population growth and even more wolf-related conflicts.
If we ever do get another public harvest season on wolves, and that’s a big maybe under this revised plan, the plan states it will come with a shortened harvest registration time and more zone-specific licenses.
For the sake of deer hunters and property owners, we’d prefer a smaller yet sustainable population of closer to 500 or 600 wolves.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-
Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
