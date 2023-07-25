Working with eight local financial institutions, Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) has launched its fourth annual Cash For Kids fundraiser to support the organization’s three major local programs that help feed kids and their families.

Money given at local banks and credit unions between Aug. 1-31 will be shared equally by the organizations who operate FORK Cares, FORK Now and eight children’s pantries in Eagle River, Land O’ Lakes, Phelps, St. Germain, Sugar Camp, Three Lakes, Conover and Plum Lake.

