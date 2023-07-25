Working with eight local financial institutions, Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) has launched its fourth annual Cash For Kids fundraiser to support the organization’s three major local programs that help feed kids and their families.
Money given at local banks and credit unions between Aug. 1-31 will be shared equally by the organizations who operate FORK Cares, FORK Now and eight children’s pantries in Eagle River, Land O’ Lakes, Phelps, St. Germain, Sugar Camp, Three Lakes, Conover and Plum Lake.
FORK’s mission is to help rectify food insecurity throughout the Northland Pines, Phelps and Three Lakes school districts. It is estimated that 22% of the children in Vilas County live in poverty and that many are not getting the wholesome foods and nutrition they need to succeed.
Family demand for nutritional support has soared the past four years and they are still playing catch-up from a global pandemic that put an enormous strain on local programs that deal with food insecurity.
It’s the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The goal of this one-month drive is to raise $28,000, a goal that is 4% more than FORK raised in last year’s campaign.
Because of the community’s generosity a year ago, area financial institutions helped FORK raise an amount of money equivalent to more than 10,000 meals. It is our hope that the community will step up once again in the fight to curb food insecurity here.
Bill intended to maintain health of local newspapers
New legislation to support local newsrooms and local advertisers has been introduced into the 118th Congress.
The bi-partisan bill proposes refundable tax credits to local newspapers of up to $25,000 per journalist in the first year and up to $15,000 in the next four years.
The Act also makes non-refundable tax credits available to local businesses that advertise with the local newspapers.
America’s community newspapers are vital for their quality local news, public forum and as a government watchdog.
