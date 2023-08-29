The Wisconsin Department of Revenue recently released the 2022 equalized property valuation figures to counties, municipalities, schools and the public, the purpose of which is to adjust values of residential, commercial and various classes of property to reflect current market conditions.
The good news is that for the second year in a row, after nearly a decade of just stable or moderate growth, the entire state and this three-county area saw a double-digit increase — just the second time since the Great Recession in 2007.
Based on actual arms-length sales throughout 2022, the charge upward in total county valuation was led by Oneida County at 22%, Vilas County at 17% and Forest County at 15%.
That is evidence of continued economic improvement following the last recession, when values plummeted. The report confirms the global pandemic resulted in an enormous boost to the real estate industry as demand outstripped supply and caused prices to skyrocket.
The Department of Revenue is often criticized for inflating property values and increasing taxes, but neither is true. What they do each year equates to fairer taxation in the long run, determining the changes in value for each class of property (i.e. waterfront, off-water, commercial, etc.) based on actual sales.
The adjustments also determine valuation in each municipality so that an accurate apportionment can be determined for each when it comes to paying county, school district or Nicolet College taxes. Its work may shift the tax burden between classes and municipalities, but it can’t increase the overall tax burden.
The only thing that can increase taxes are the annual tax levies set by school boards, town boards, county boards and technical colleges. And some of that increase is shouldered every year by new taxes from new construction.
Once again the valuation report displays a picture of a strong real estate market in this recreational paradise, a premier destination for vacationers, seasonal property owners and retirees.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-
Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
