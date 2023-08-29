The Wisconsin Department of Revenue recently released the 2022 equalized property valuation figures to counties, municipalities, schools and the public, the purpose of which is to adjust values of residential, commercial and various classes of property to reflect current market conditions.

The good news is that for the second year in a row, after nearly a decade of just stable or moderate growth, the entire state and this three-county area saw a double-digit increase — just the second time since the Great Recession in 2007.

