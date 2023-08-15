There’s never been a more crucial time for the North Woods community to support the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA), and the organization got a huge boost earlier this month at its Bourbon and Beer event.
Because of high participation and big donations from a generous community, the event netted more than $40,000 that will help fund some of the major renovations and upgrades that are being completed on the historic Dome and the Cube skating rinks on Highway 70 east.
The ERRA is not only Eagle River hockey tradition at its best, but a fantastic recreational program that hones the skills of hockey players and figure skaters. Supported by 175 families, the association and its facilities don’t rely on taxes of any kind.
Times have never been more challenging than today for the ERRA. Not only are general class sizes and participation numbers down from years past, but the original hockey arena is in need of serious upgrades to an ice-making plant that is no longer economically feasible to repair.
They’ve already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to enlarge and revamp the playing surface, replace ice-making infrastructure and permanently shore up the unique but aging roof structure over the dome.
At a time when youths and families face more challenges than ever before, the ERRA shines as a productive outlet that provides entertainment, training and fitness. The athletic programs teach far more than the fundamentals of hockey and skating, exposing youths to lessons they’ll use for a lifetime eamwork, sportsmanship, the benefits of hard work, competition, perseverance, respecting authority, the importance of details and why they should always strive to do their personal best.
From an economic standpoint, businesses in the city and surrounding towns get a huge boost from the nine youth tournaments each winter and a 3-on-3 tourney in April. There are motels and resorts here that would be hard-pressed to survive without the ERRA. Summer figure skating and hockey schools draw even more people.
Hockey is another of those things that has put Eagle River on the map. Home to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, Eagle River is now recognized by the state of Wisconsin as the State Hockey Capital. It is the location of the country’s largest pond hockey event, the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships.
Fundraisers such as the Bourbon and Beer event are more important than ever these days, considering the association is funding two indoor rinks with complete ice-making systems. The second rink is great for meeting community demand but tough on the budget.
The bottom line: it’s a family-oriented youth program worth supporting.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-
Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
