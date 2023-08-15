There’s never been a more crucial time for the North Woods community to support the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA), and the organization got a huge boost earlier this month at its Bourbon and Beer event. 

Because of high participation and big donations from a generous community, the event netted more than $40,000 that will help fund some of the major renovations and upgrades that are being completed on the historic Dome and the Cube skating rinks on Highway 70 east.

