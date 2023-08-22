Decades after the revolutionary fishing tournament format was introduced, the 37th annual National Championship Musky Open drew 1,201 anglers from 18 states last weekend, an incredible statement on the event’s popularity.
Billed as the largest amateur muskie tournament in the United States, it’s always been an event where anglers fish muskies for the sport of it and win prizes based on a drawing.
No doubt the grand prize is a major attraction and a popular addition to the tradition and camaraderie these “muskie hunters” enjoy. This year, the drawing for a 2023 Recon 895 DC tournament boat was won by Dennis Anderson of River Grove, Ill.
Congratulations to top angler Coltin Lamb of Fond du Lac for catching three muskies that measured a total of 112.25 inches. Catching the largest fish was Todd Klingaman of Menominee, Mich., whose 48.5-inch muskie from Muskellunge Lake will win him a free replica trophy.
The fact that these amateur anglers caught 157 muskies in just three days of angling — 10 more fish than last year — shows the general health of the muskie fishery and the quality of the lakes in Vilas, Oneida and Forest counties.
The credit goes to a conservation-minded state that protects its water resources and muskie anglers who not only practice catch and release, but also support stocking efforts in most waters. This event has raised more than $1.25 million for research and stocking over 37 years.
Thanks goes to the sponsoring Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin and all the volunteers who helped make it run smoothly.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-
Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
