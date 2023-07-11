What was initially billed in state press releases as a “minimum 20% increase” in shared revenue for local municipalities ended up being a much bigger deal, with increases up to 664% and for Vilas County towns, an average increase of 310%.

The increases were even higher for county governments in Vilas and Oneida, which saw increases of 1,620% and 1,034%, respectively. Annual state payments, starting in the 2024 budget cycle, will increase from $21,072 to $362,523 in Vilas and from $43,558 to $450,579 in Oneida.

