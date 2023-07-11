What was initially billed in state press releases as a “minimum 20% increase” in shared revenue for local municipalities ended up being a much bigger deal, with increases up to 664% and for Vilas County towns, an average increase of 310%.
The increases were even higher for county governments in Vilas and Oneida, which saw increases of 1,620% and 1,034%, respectively. Annual state payments, starting in the 2024 budget cycle, will increase from $21,072 to $362,523 in Vilas and from $43,558 to $450,579 in Oneida.
Vilas County’s increased annual revenue of $341,451 pales in comparison to the total increase for all 14 towns and the city of Eagle River, which totals $838,537.
The increased shared revenue from state coffers is long overdue from a state government that has put levy restraints on counties and municipalities, restricting what they can spend on roads, services, programs and other projects.
Now counties, towns and cities have been plugged into the state’s economic success in a revamped system that provides for inflationary increases. The bipartisan legislation, known as Act 12, was authored by State Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk).
The funding increase will provide a little breathing room for municipalities that have been battling to maintain roads and services in the wake of state-improved revenue caps.
As ATV-UTV deaths rise, operators get a warning
As we’ve done in the past regarding the snowmobile industry when fatalities rise, it’s time to remind ATV-UTV operators that 14 people have died in crashes just halfway through 2023.
And similar to that winter sport, it has been speed and alcohol that contributed to many of the fatal incidents this spring and summer — along with a lack of safety gear such as helmets and seat belts.
Riding sober is a sure way to prevent most of these fatal crashes, along with keeping speed in check for the terrain and visibility conditions.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.