Time for safety as schools open Aug 29, 2023 12 hrs ago

Buses will be running, school bells will be ringing and students at Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps will soon return to the classroom, starting with Three Lakes this Friday, Sept. 1.It's time to think about highway safety, because nearly three months have passed since motorists saw students waiting for buses on rural roads, crowding crosswalks or biking to school.State law dictates that all motorists stop their vehicles when they see flashing red lights and an illuminated stoplight on a bus, even on the four-lane highways around Eagle River. Behind the editorial 'we'Members of the Vilas County News-Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
