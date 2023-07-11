THINK OF THE good that might come to our communities if we could spend $20 billion in the next 15 months dealing with mental health issues, the invasion at our southern border, or fighting the illegal drug crisis, but no, that money is desperately needed to buy millions of political ads.

How is it possible that the likely presidential candidates of our two major political parties in 2024 will be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, when polls show a majority of Americans don’t want to see a rematch of the 2020 election.

