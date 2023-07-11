THINK OF THE good that might come to our communities if we could spend $20 billion in the next 15 months dealing with mental health issues, the invasion at our southern border, or fighting the illegal drug crisis, but no, that money is desperately needed to buy millions of political ads.
How is it possible that the likely presidential candidates of our two major political parties in 2024 will be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, when polls show a majority of Americans don’t want to see a rematch of the 2020 election.
Numerous polls indicate that only about one-third of Democrats want Biden to run. Only one-third of Republicans favor giving Trump a shot at a second term. Most people would prefer that both men disappear and clear the decks for younger, fresher faces. Americans want the discourse to end.
Prospective voters are wondering if it is asking too much to have morally fit candidates. Whatever happened to candidates that exhibit charm and are likable? Aren’t there any candidates who aren’t ethically challenged? Whatever happened to men and women with character?
How have we come to the pass where two deeply flawed candidates will top the tickets? Various polls say Americans are concerned about the advanced ages of both Biden and Trump. Do they have waning cognitive powers? Fifteen percent of Democrats say Biden’s age concerns them. Seventeen percent of Trump’s supporters have age concerns.
Then there is the Trump fatigue. Twenty-seven percent of Republicans don’t want him to run. His base supporters can get him nominated in the primaries, but that isn’t enough to win the general election. Trump might win 70% of the voters over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott.
Surveys show Democrats are more loyal to the party than to Biden. Trump supporters are split between Trump and the GOP. Unless Republicans soften their stance on abortion rights, they will likely lose in the general election against Biden-Harris. Polls show Democrats worry about Kamala Harris becoming president.
A young, independent third party ticket, with a platform of the best ideas of both parties, would be compelling to many voters who are tired of the ‘same old’.
Many Americans are wondering if the system by which our political parties nominate presidential candidates needs radical revamping. What does it say about the U.S. that it can do no better in choosing a president than the choice presented between Trump and Biden?
* * * * * *
Some say existential physics is easy to believe, hard to prove. I have no idea what any of it means, but the following sentence may mean something to a theoretical physicist.
Quantum physics has long been the go-to discipline for anyone in need of a pseudo-scientific justification for a quack theory. I think that’s an inside joke!
I had to look it up. Quantum physics is the study of matter and energy at the most fundamental level. It aims to uncover the properties and behaviors of the very building blocks of nature. Is that clear?
So, what’s pseudo-scientific justification? Well, it’s a pretended or spurious science, a collection of related beliefs about the world mistakenly regarded as being based on scientific method or as having the status that scientific truths now have.
I’d guess physicists can explain really important things, and you and I wouldn’t know if they are right or wrong. A debate between two physicists might be considered torture if you had to sit through it for two hours.
