IN THE CYCLE of life, people in their mid to late 40s still feel they are children. Most feel youthful, no different than when they were 35. And they will be children forever.
After all, at age 45 you are in the prime of life. Most people at that age have few serious health issues, are at the peak of their careers and have 30 to 40 healthy years ahead, maybe 45 years.
Let’s say you were 45 to 50 when your father died at age 76. It may have been hard to believe your 76-year-old father had gotten old. While he may have aged physically, he didn’t act old, and you wanted to believe he was still young at heart. Then his life ended.
You may have wondered why he was referred to as a senior citizen. Then you realized his health was starting to fade. His eye sight wasn’t so good. He was having trouble hearing, his shoulders slumped, his memory had some lapses. His hair was gray and receding. He complained about sore knees and hips.
Folks 70 to 80-years-old can’t believe how fast the time has gone. Just yesterday they were 50-years-old. As we navigate our 70s, we realize how young people in their late 70s and early 80s are. How could we have been so wrong?
Now that we are in our mid-70s, we don’t feel so old. Our bodies might not be as toned, but inside we feel youthful. We may be rebellious and we haven’t accepted the idea that we won’t walk around forever young outside. We still feel like children inside with a long time to live.
How do we reconcile the fact we are nearing the age that our father passed away? Was the age of his death preordained by heredity? Is that our destiny? Did his parents die in their mid-70s? Did your uncles and aunts die at that age or did they live well into their 80s, or even 90s?
In writing about this topic, Jim Sollisch of Cleveland, Ohio, said: “I now realize how young my father was when he died. He craved all the joys and temptations he always had. I know that the voice inside his head was still youthful and he walked around forever young inside. At any age, we are all children still, dressed in our costumes of age, time’s makeup perfectly applied.”
* * * * * *
It dominates the news cycle. It is difficult to imagine that these indictments would be happening to anyone whose name isn’t Donald Trump. By that, Bill Lehman of Phoenix says it means two things: First, the former president brought it on himself by his foolish, immature and careless actions in handling classified documents, his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 and his persistent lies about the 2020 election being stolen.
Second, Democrats and their allies in the press, the bureaucracy and at the top of law-enforcement agencies are equally foolish and stubborn in their relentless, politicized campaign to get Trump irrespective of long-standing precedent, short-term political implications and the good of the nation.
It is hard to decide which side is worse.
Jason Method of Bordentown, N.J. adds: Yes, the system has had a double standard. Hillary Clinton was let off after a more egregious crime, but that doesn’t absolve Trump. The Republicans need to get behind a new, fresh candidate for 2024.
Method says: Two wrongs don’t make a right. Sure, point out the hypocrisy on the left, but hold Trump accountable.
* * * * * *
Brian Tracy shares this observation: “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others. Unsuccessful people are always asking: ‘what’s in it for me?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.