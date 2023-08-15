IN THE CYCLE of life, people in their mid to late 40s still feel they are children. Most feel youthful, no different than when they were 35. And they will be children forever.

After all, at age 45 you are in the prime of life. Most people at that age have few serious health issues, are at the peak of their careers and have 30 to 40 healthy years ahead, maybe 45 years.

