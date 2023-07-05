LET’S BE fair-minded; with all the dysfunction we are confronted with on a daily basis, is TikTok really the most terrifying one we face? How about the effects of gangster rap? Or the level of violence that young people are exposed to in video games and movies?

Social media has made raising children more challenging as it can exacerbate teenage anxiety and self-esteem issues. Blaming TikTok is passing the buck rather than meeting the challenge. Some people believe we have raised a generation of young people who seem too distracted or too sedentary or too self-absorbed to function properly.

