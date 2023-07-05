LET’S BE fair-minded; with all the dysfunction we are confronted with on a daily basis, is TikTok really the most terrifying one we face? How about the effects of gangster rap? Or the level of violence that young people are exposed to in video games and movies?
Social media has made raising children more challenging as it can exacerbate teenage anxiety and self-esteem issues. Blaming TikTok is passing the buck rather than meeting the challenge. Some people believe we have raised a generation of young people who seem too distracted or too sedentary or too self-absorbed to function properly.
Over 120 million Americans, and over one billion people worldwide, use the TikTok platform to share fashion ideas, dance moves, jokes, political opinions, and lots more. What scares our government are privacy issues, the potential for misinformation, disinformation, and our security.
Teens and young adults prefer TikTok over rivals such as Facebook and Twitter. The fact is, American consumers prefer thousands of Chinese-made products. We live in a global marketplace.
What has us worried is the fact TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is Beijing-based. That means the communist China government could gain access to its data trove. Many authorities feel the popular video-sharing app is a national security threat.
The Federal Communications Commission says TikTok collects sensitive data about users and the Chinese government could weaponize the data. There is no evidence that it has happened yet, but it is a legitimate theoretical concern. China is working to displace the U.S. as the world’s financial superpower.
Several months ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing that he was worried that Beijing could “control the data” that TikTok was collecting. There are social media critics that blame them for creating a mental-health crisis among young people.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said protecting national security would be the U.S. priority in its relationship with China, even if it slows economic growth. A full separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries, as it would slow trade and investment around the world.
The issue has been addressed by both the Trump and Biden administrations. They want Congress to pass legislation to grant future presidents emergency powers to ban foreign apps that he or she deems a security threat. The risk of that is there would be the potential to abuse the authority.
Strategic planners say the next world war will be fought in cyberspace with the United States, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea the major players. Malware doesn’t care about borders. Critical infrastructure would be targeted and communication networks would go dark. Imagine a Tom Clancy novel brought to life.
Social media influencers create a demand for products and that causes a run on those products at stores. Isn’t that what every retailer and marketer dreams of doing? Today it is TikTok. Tomorrow we’re told artificial intelligence threatens “to change everything.”
China has shown a willingness to exploit user data and wields extensive authority over domestic companies, cybersecurity experts warn. Combine this ability with the potential of Artificial Intelligence and what could go wrong?
Does anyone believe banning TikTok in the U.S. would stop the Chinese from acquiring data on Americans? Numerous U.S. mobile apps process comparable levels of sensitive personal information. We live in a digital world now and privacy is a thing of the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.