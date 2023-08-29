IF THE GOP is serious about winning the White House and control of both chambers of Congress in the 2024 general election, it better find an abortion message that a majority of voters can accept. The GOP’s current position is a liability, even to candidates in conservative states.

Republicans must also embrace and accept the popularity of early voting. A significant percentage of voters will mail in or drop off their ballots up to a month before the November election day. In-person voting is on the decline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.