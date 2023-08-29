IF THE GOP is serious about winning the White House and control of both chambers of Congress in the 2024 general election, it better find an abortion message that a majority of voters can accept. The GOP’s current position is a liability, even to candidates in conservative states.
Republicans must also embrace and accept the popularity of early voting. A significant percentage of voters will mail in or drop off their ballots up to a month before the November election day. In-person voting is on the decline.
Without some platform changes, the 2024 election will play out much like the 2020 election, in which a handful of swing states, namely Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona, could decide how the Electoral College voting goes. The Democrats have a sizable popular vote advantage.
The handwriting is on the wall. Voters are about 56% pro-abortion/women’s rights and about 43% anti-abortion rights. In votes earlier this year, Ohio voted 57% to 43%, Michigan voted 57% to 43%, and Wisconsin voted 55% to 44%. That does not bode well for the GOP in 2024.
Polls have shown that many non-MAGA Republicans favor women’s reproductive rights to some degree. With the bombastic Trump at the top of the ticket, numerous state and national Republican candidates in toss-up states will be in jeopardy.
While abortion rights won’t be the only 2024 issue, you can bet that Democrats will make women’s rights one of their top issues. Republicans can’t afford to remain steadfast with its current message when voters go to the ballot box.
* * * * * *
Here’s some election trivia. If there is a Biden vs. Trump rematch in 2024, it would be only the second time in U.S. history that an incumbent president faced the man he defeated in the prior election. The only other time was in 1892. Either victor would be an immediate lame duck president.
When a sitting president faces a former president, each would have a record to defend. After that, it becomes a contest between competing visions and how voters view the promises made for a second administration.
In the case of Trump and Biden, both would be the oldest nominees ever. Biden would be 81 and Trump would be 78. That could put extra importance on the selection of vice president nominees.
Both prospective candidates will be, or could be, dealing with major legal troubles during the campaign season. Trump faces multiple criminal indictments. Biden has his own legal and ethics problems to answer to. Those legal challenges will require massive legal fees that will stress their campaign coffers.
Until the American people decide to award one party a solid/significant majority, today’s challenges to effective governance and national unity are all but certain to persist. America deserves better.
* * * * * *
In 2020, 81 million Americans knew Joe Biden was old and showing signs of mental and physical decline, but they thought that was better than giving Donald Trump a second term as president. They also knew Kamala Harris was a very risky choice to be our vice president, and a heartbeat away from being president.
Trump’s questionable actions and defiant rhetoric are just too egregious to ignore and shrug off when it comes to holding the most powerful position in the world. There has to be other qualified people a majority of Americans can unite behind who will represent and defend our democracy.
It has not been the Democrats that have kept Trump front and center the last two years, it is the 35% of diehard Republicans who may not approve of his boorish behavior but believe the Democrat base and the liberal media have unfairly targeted him.
If the Democrats stopped persecuting Trump, and if the MAGA Republicans backed off in their support of him, he may take himself out of the spotlight. It’s a crazy situation unlike any the country has experienced.
