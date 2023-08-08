WHEN WEIGHING the pros and cons of new technology, it depends on your values, your perspective and the context of its use. Is it ideal in every case to do more in less time so we are now expected to do three times as much? What about the costs to our privacy and security?
New technology comes at us in waves. Those waves are coming faster and faster. Now we’re told to brace ourselves because Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a game-changer as applications are introduced. That could impose additional stress and threats to our mental well-being.
Technology has transformed the way we work, the way we shop, bank, travel and communicate. Years ago, we’d work 8 hours a day. With today’s technology, we often are expected to work from the time we get up until the time we go to bed. We work while driving to work, while at home and are on call on weekends. Is that progress?
Because of technology, kids are expected to learn more in high school than their parents and grandparents learned in college. College today is like graduate school two generations ago. Technology can be destructive as well as beneficial. It usually takes years to fix the things that it breaks.
What are some of the pros to having new technology in every phase of our lives? In most cases, it’s time saving, improves communication, gives us better banking, innovates across many sectors, improves learning methods, increases production and leads to better working conditions.
It increases our life expectancy, improves efficiency, leads to a healthier lifestyle, offers countless leisure and travel opportunities and makes medical advancements possible. It provides us with deeper insights, allows us to collect massive amounts of data with numerous benefits in a very short period of time.
You can do research on almost any topic in a matter of minutes. There is social media. We can witness historic events happen in real time anywhere in the world. Farmers can farm hundreds, even thousands of acres using computerized equipment. Robots can repeat tasks over and over with precision.
There is a major concern that if there is a World War III, it could be a cyber war in which our enemies use cyber technology to crash our power grids. What if everything was brought to a halt? Are we prepared for an extended blackout? Of course, we have the capability to do the same thing to them, right?
What are the cons to new technology? Most would say the benefits far outweigh the negatives. Technology changes our lives. Jobs are eliminated, but new jobs are created. Winners enjoy the good life while the losers often face hardships, at least for a while.
People with bad intentions use new technology to hack data systems and steal our personal information. They are often one step ahead of those trying to stop them. Tech has created a lack of privacy. There is no place to hide. It is often expensive at the beginning but becomes cheaper over time. It needs constant upgrades.
Technology may be faster but that means less memorable learning. It can be addictive and destructive. It reduces personal social interaction. Integrating tech is often time consuming. As we rely on tech it reduces our own ingenuity. It can cause hand, wrist and forearm injuries.
What are the consequences of social isolation? Has it been a contributing factor to the increase in the mental health crisis, violent attacks, the political divide and the formation of depression-like symptoms? Innovation has been with us forever. Be warned: we won’t believe the changes that await us in the near future.
