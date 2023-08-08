WHEN WEIGHING the pros and cons of new technology, it depends on your values, your perspective and the context of its use. Is it ideal in every case to do more in less time so we are now expected to do three times as much? What about the costs to our privacy and security?

New technology comes at us in waves. Those waves are coming faster and faster. Now we’re told to brace ourselves because Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a game-changer as applications are introduced. That could impose additional stress and threats to our mental well-being.

