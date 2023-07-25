THOSE OF US who are part of the Baby Boom generation, now in our 60s, 70s and 80s, can no longer recognize the nation in which we grew up. We are strangers in a land that gets stranger by the day.
Two of my Boomer friends sent me essays floating around the internet with some profound thoughts. I believe more and more people are starting to feel the same way we do. Here’s a sample of those two essays for your enjoyment.
We believed in the American dream. We worked hard, paid our taxes and obeyed laws, even the laws we thought were idiotic. Back then, we married and had children. Today’s young adults cohabit and have pets. In both cases, we struggle to raise families.
We never cared if you were gay or whatever acronym you chose to call yourself until you started wanting special privileges. We never cared what color your skin was until you started blaming us for your problems. We never cared about your political affiliation until you started to condemn us for ours.
Patriotism has become passé as new immigrants flood across our borders. Our military is led by men and women who are social workers and are forced to be politically correct. We must call soldiers by their preferred pronouns and racism has infiltrated the ranks.
We look in vain for leaders like Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan. If we’re white, we’re told that we are responsible for every problem that plagues people of color, just as all cops are to blame for criminals with mental illness issues and for the deaths of thugs who threaten their lives.
We never cared where you were from in this great Republic until you began condemning people based on where they were born, and the history that makes them who they are. We never cared if you were well off or poor, because we’ve been both, until you started calling me names for working hard to make a better life for ourselves.
Savages who burn down cities are hailed as heroes and celebrated as warriors for social justice, but misguided middle-class citizens, including many veterans, are branded traitors and insurgents.
Why did liberal governors and mayors cave to the pressures and take down statues of George Washington and Chris Columbus, then commission murals of George Floyd just to appease protesters?
If you’re white, you are responsible for slavery and segregation, because racism is in our blood. We’re told racism has never existed anywhere but America. Now we’re told that there are “gender minorities,” and people who used to be considered odd are in fact oppressed. If we refuse to accept these bizarre behaviors, we are hateful and insensitive.
We never cared if your beliefs were different from ours until you said our beliefs were wrong. We never cared if you didn’t like guns until you tried to take our guns away. You tell Boomers they are responsible for climate change and declare war on domestic energy production. You forget that fossil fuels were essential in making America an economic superpower.
We can’t afford to live here anymore. Politicians tell us it’s because the government isn’t spending enough! They want tax dollars to forgive a trillion dollars of student loans. They want us to pay benefits for illegal aliens, addicts, and the homeless who camp on the streets of our cities.
Most of us are ancestors of immigrants. We welcome an orderly flow of new dreamers, but it needs to be systematic and controlled. Our democracy and our national security are being threatened. It’s time to wake up.
We’ve given all the tolerance we have to give. There are literally tens of millions of people just like us that are sick of the Anti-American talk. Boomers care about life: all lives matter. America is the greatest country on Earth and it’s time we act like it.
