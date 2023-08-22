ANOTHER SCHOOL YEAR is about to start. In about nine months these young people will be ready to graduate to the next grade. That’s how the system works. They move on to make room for the students coming after them. For those finishing their senior year, they will either continue their education at the college level, or get a job.
How do we know when they are no longer children? What should they have learned to take the next step in life? A guy by the name of David Weatherford thought about those questions many years ago and offers the following suggestions:
Our young people need to learn that happiness is not found in what a person has, but in who that person is.
They need to learn that giving and forgiving are more rewarding than taking and avenging.
They need to learn that suffering is not eased by self-pity, but overcome by inner resolve and spiritual strength.
They need to learn that they can’t control the world around them, but they are the masters of their own souls.
They need to learn that relationships will prosper if they value friendship over ego, compromise over pride, and listening over advising.
They need to learn not to hate a person whose difference they fear, but to fear that kind of hate.
They need to learn that there is pleasure in the power of lifting others up, not in the pseudo power of pushing them down.
They need to learn that praise from others is flattering, but meaningless if it is not matched by self-respect.
They need to learn that the value of a life is best measured not by the years spent accumulating possessions, but by the moments spent giving of one’s self sharing wisdom, inspiring hope, wiping away tears and touching hearts.
They need to learn that a person’s beauty is seen not with the eyes but with the heart, and that even though time and hardships may ravage one’s outer shell, they can enhance one’s character and perspective.
They need to learn to withhold judgment of people, knowing everyone is blessed with good and bad qualities, and that the emergence of either often depends on the help given or hurt inflicted by others.
They need to learn that every person has been given the gift of a unique self, and the purpose of life is to share the very best of that gift with the world.
When our students learn these ideals and how to practice them in the art of good living, they will no longer be children. They will be blessings to those who know them and worthy models for all the world.
* * * * * *
A retired engineer recalls the time early in his career when he was sent West to survey the land and come up with plans for a giant generating plant.
Each day, he trudged the valleys and climbed the ridges with transit and chain. At night, there was only limited recreation at the tiny village in the foothills.
He was bored and lonely until one night when he met a winsome young lady at a pub. As days went by things progressed and, finally, the young engineer took her for an evening ride where he was working on the plans.
“There’s where the reservoir will be, the spillway down that slope, and the power plant right over there,” he said. She didn’t say a word.
When the moon was high in the sky, he parked his car. Then, with a sweep of his arm that settled around her neck, he said, “It’s perfect, isn’t it?”
Quickly, she repelled him, pushing his arm away. “What’s the matter?” he said. “Doesn’t the beauty and majesty of this place move you toward romance?”
