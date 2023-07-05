That the Rotary Square project in downtown Eagle River is moving forward with building construction this fall is nothing short of remarkable, almost miraculous, seeing the $520,000 project was just a thought some 20 months ago.

It was in the fall of 2021 that Rotarian Carol Hendricks stepped forward with the first major donation of $100,000 to get the ball rolling, and the city of Eagle River took care of the lot funding through its own funding channels. 

