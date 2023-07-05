That the Rotary Square project in downtown Eagle River is moving forward with building construction this fall is nothing short of remarkable, almost miraculous, seeing the $520,000 project was just a thought some 20 months ago.
It was in the fall of 2021 that Rotarian Carol Hendricks stepped forward with the first major donation of $100,000 to get the ball rolling, and the city of Eagle River took care of the lot funding through its own funding channels.
Since then it has been the work of many Rotarians and other individuals, and donations from a very generous community, that culminated in raising the funds without any kind of borrowing.
A great deal of leg work was done by Karen Magelofsky, a Rotarian and the executive director of the Eagle River Revitalization program. She coordinated numerous committees and meetings initially, and was heavily involved in fundraising as well.
There was big involvement from two longstanding members of the Rotary Club of Eagle River, Byron McNutt and Jim Holperin. Also worth noting was the work of Rotary President Jed Lechleitner, former president Joe Laux, club newcomer Warner Russell, and others too numerous to mention. Laux, a former city administrator here, was instrumental in tweaking contracts and knowing the laws that guided the club.
Cornerstone Custom Builders of Eagle River was extremely helpful in being flexible enough to allow in-kind donations of materials and labor, which will save funds that can later be used for landscaping or long-term maintenance.
What the Rotary Club and a generous community have created is an attractive, useful green space in downtown Eagle River that will offer many assets, including much-needed public restrooms.
The Carol Hendricks total donation of $125,000 is earmarked for landscaping and beautification of the property, so this isn’t just another public building. The pavilion will include a concessions area and counter, a utility room, four public bathrooms and an unheated but covered gathering space with garage-style glass doors.
To all who donated or helped make this project a reality, we commend you.
Behind the editorial ‘we’
Members of the Vilas County News-Review editorial board include Publisher Kurt Krueger, Editor Michelle Drew and reporters Jon Eichman, Stephanie Dye and Doug Etten.
