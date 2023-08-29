ANYONE WHO has cringed at the sound of fingernails scratching on a chalkboard has likely experienced the same feeling whenever President Biden speaks.

The president visited Maui (which he mistakenly referred to as “the Big Island”) and did little to relieve the pain of those who have suffered a monumental loss from wildfires that killed at least 114 people with more than 800 missing and many homes completely destroyed.

