ONE OF THE advantages to a change in majority in one or both houses of Congress is that the public gets to see what the other party won’t address or has been covering up.

Such was the case last week when Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) held a forum in Escondido, California, with parents of the 13 service members killed when a terrorist bomber detonated his vest during a chaotic withdrawal from Kabul Airport nearly two years ago. The parents claimed there has been a cover-up and insensitivity to their concerns from the Biden administration.

