TODAY IS the day for a Sheldon Cooper special. No, not Fun With Flags. This tutorial is all about Fun With Ducks.
Being the professorial type that I am, today’s sermon will be all about ducks, wild ones, that is. Some of the facts and figures you are about to learn will astound you, I’m sure. They astound me each time I think of them.
First of all, we’ll begin with the fact that most wild ducks will live to about 12 years, some up to 15 years. Some live but a few days or a year or two until some predator like a fox, snapping turtle, bald eagle, muskie or human hunter gets them.
You may not know it, but city ducks talk differently than wild ducks. Researchers have proven this. I know this simply from my vast experience being around city ducks and country ducks, as well as my vast experience with city people and country people. Simply put, you can always tell when people are city folks when their words are all about shopping malls, freeway driving, expensive haberdashery they wear, and their expressed fears of being 100 yards off a road in the countryside where they might become lost and/or eaten by a bear or rabid chipmunk.
Country folks, as we well know, talk about maybe getting a new pickup truck when the old one gets to be about 20 years old, maybe cutting down the old oak tree behind their house before it falls down on the chicken coop, and whether or not “Ma” will kill a bigger buck than “Pa” come November.
The next fun fact? Ducks, in many ways, are smarter than people. Many of them can sleep with one eye open to watch for predators. Heck, I can’t even sleep with one eye open to see if my lovely wife is raiding my billfold at midnight.
Ducks are strong flyers and swimmers. With over 12,000 muscles to do nothing but control their feathers, the ones they’ve got for flying and swimming have to be absolutely fantastic.
Now, here’s something interesting. It seems wild ducks can and apparently have an appetite for gold. The Nebraska Gold Rush was fueled by hunters finding tiny gold nuggets in the gizzards of the ducks they shot.
Thing is, from the research I conducted, not much gold was ever found anywhere in Nebraska. The Omaha newspaper coverage of 1898 was primarily about the Nebraska gold hunters headed for Alaska, including a couple of the newspaper’s reporters who thought prospecting for gold had better odds of making them rich. Interestingly enough, Nebraska’s Highway 365 is named the 385 Gold Rush Scenic Byway. What all this has to do with ducks beats me, except for the finding of nuggets in the gizzards of some Nebraska ducks long ago.
On to some real duck facts. During migration, ducks normally fly at an altitude of 400 to 3,000 feet. However, one mallard was clobbered by a commercial aircraft flying at 21,000 feet. I don’t know if enough breast meat was undamaged enough to be fried up by the pilot after landing or not.
Ruddy ducks, a number of which I see each year in North Dakota, are small ducks, almost inedible ducks as I found out when I shot my one and only ruddy many years ago. What’s amazing about them is that the eggs females lay are sometimes heavier than the hens.
Which duck species can dive the deepest? That would be the one formerly named Old-Squaws, but which are now known as long-tailed ducks. They’ve been known to dive as deep as 240 feet. I know that is a true fact because my cousin Mortimer was down there, scuba diving with them.
The fastest-flying duck ever recorded was a red-breasted merganser clocked at 100 miles per hour. From what I understand, it easily beat a ‘63 Corvette in a quarter-mile race.
Now, for those of you inclined to talk to a wild duck, you should know that they don’t all quack. So, forget that old saying about “If it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be a duck.” Some ducks famously grunt, whistle—hence the nickname whistlers for goldeneyes who actually make the whistle with their wings while flying—coo and even yodel. Take that, Gene Autry, generally regarded as the most famous yodeler ever, though I believe Pearl Bodine gave him a good run for his money.
Finally, the answer to the question for which all of you have been waiting. Duck quacks actually do produce an echo, contrary to once-popular belief. Researchers in the United Kingdom proved the echo theory to be true.
What I want to know is if those researchers wasted as much taxpayer money learning that duck quacks do cause an echo, as we American taxpayers see wasted by many of our government researchers.
That said, it’s time to quack good-bye for now.
