IN ONE OF my favorite stories by Gordon MacQuarrie about the Old Duck Hunters Association, Inc., the scallywag, Mr. President, told MacQuarrie he shot more ducks one morning just because the ducks liked him better.
Last week I had one of those excursions where the fish liked me best. Naturally I was fishing by my lonesome, so I have no proof of my story, other than that which everyone who knows me knows it to be true that I never tell a lie about my hunting and fishing expeditions. Stretch things just a smidgeon perhaps, but never outright lie.
On the day last week in question, I paddled my fishing kayak around one of one of my favorite lakes. It is a favorite not just because I have caught quite a number of large fish there.
It is a favorite mostly because it is well back in the woods, has a barely useable landing, friendly only to canoes, kayaks and small boats, and despite having some homes along a section of its shore receives fairly low fishing pressure.
The fish I catch in that lake are primarily bass, both of the large and smallmouth varieties. It has also been quite kind to me on occasion with a nice catch of thick-chested bluegills.
What I enjoy most about the fishing there is the ferocity of the fight that bass put up, especially the smallmouths. Largemouth give a very good account of themselves, but smallmouths are the absolute kings and queens of combat with human fishermen.
I have never personally kept a bass I’ve caught there, as I much prefer other fish to eat. My co-number one favorites to eat are bluegills and perch with northern pike very close behind...
That said, during my last outing on this lake I had one whale of a good time catching fish; a decent number of bluegills fit for the fry pan, although on that day I released them all.
Once I decided not to fish for dinner, I turned my efforts to bass. Paddling the kayak to my chosen part of the lake I began casting my absolute favorite bass lure, a simple jig with a minnow-shaped head and a unique wiggly tail, all suspended by a Mister Twister type harness.
I worked along a shoreline of downed brush and logs for about 30 yards without a hit, although a couple who live on the lake who were taking a cruise on their small, electric motor-powered pontoon boat said they saw a nice bass follow up on one of my casts.
They moved down the lake and unfortunately were not there to see what happened next, something which they could have verified for this story.
On the next six casts after they left it was bass, bass, bass, bass. Four fish caught on six casts. The smallest was a 14-inch largemouth, the biggest an 18-inch battler. While I fought the 18-incher on the end of my six-pound test line running through the guides of my six-foot light action rod, another bass of about the same size leaped almost entirely out of the water within six feet of the hooked bass. Not something you see every day.
When the couple circled back for another pass, I of course had to brag a little, adding no embellishment to my story—scout’s honor—to make it sound even more heroic.
Thinking I had those fish all figured out I continued casting for another half-hour, up and down a quarter-mile section of shoreline. Either I wasn’t as smart as I thought I was or the bass were just a wee bit smarter or the fish gods were merely teaching me a lesson in humility, but I never had so much as one more hit, unless you count the one log I snagged.
Satisfied with four nice bass to brighten my day I decided to call it quits. Paddling the kayak back toward the landing I said to myself, “Self, why don’t you tie on a No. 7 gold and orange sinking Rapala and troll the rest of the way back.”
I wisely listened to myself, tied on the lure, pitched it out behind the kayak and began paddling. The trick paid off.
A mere 100 yards before reaching the landing my rod, which was wedged against my left knee with my right foot holding down the butt end, bent nearly double.
Dropping the paddle, I grabbed for the rod and was into a “put your dukes up and slug it out” fight with what I was sure was a smallmouth. It was.
The four largemouth had each given me a very entertaining fight, but this guy went them more than one better. He moved and punched equally as well as Mohammed Ali. I ducked and fought back as well as Joe Frazier.
In the end I survived two huge leaps clear of the water and a last-ditch thrash right at the kayak before getting a thumb and finger grip on his lower jaw. Fortunately, only two hooks had him, and they were easily removed.
Like the bigmouths, the 17-inch battler was released to fight again another day, maybe when it will have moved up from welterweight to at least light heavyweight class.
I can tell you this for sure: it was one happy, satisfied fisherman who loaded his kayak into the back of his truck moments later, a fisherman who threw a well-deserved salute to both the lake and the fish in that had made it such a fun, satisfying and entertaining day.
