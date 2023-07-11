IN ONE OF my favorite stories by Gordon MacQuarrie about the Old Duck Hunters Association, Inc., the scallywag, Mr. President, told MacQuarrie he shot more ducks one morning just because the ducks liked him better.

Last week I had one of those excursions where the fish liked me best. Naturally I was fishing by my lonesome, so I have no proof of my story, other than that which everyone who knows me knows it to be true that I never tell a lie about my hunting and fishing expeditions. Stretch things just a smidgeon perhaps, but never outright lie.

