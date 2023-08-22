I ADMIT IT. As Olivia Newton-John famously admitted through her character, Sandy, in the movie, Grease, “I am hopelessly devoted to you.”
More accurately I am hopelessly devoted to ducks. Long before my first duck hunt at the age of 12, I was hopelessly devoted to the many ducks my dad brought home, ducks that I helped my mother pluck, wax, scrape, gut and otherwise get the birds ready for the oven.
As many folks did back in the ‘50s and ‘60s in this north Wisconsin country, my family depended heavily on the meat from the ducks, geese, pheasants, partridges, snowshoe hares and deer that my dad brought home from his hunts both here and in South Dakota.
As soon as I turned 12, the legal minimum age for buying a hunting license, I began hunting ducks. Over the years I pursued those local game animals with great fervor. As I grew older, beginning with my college years in Eau Claire, I broadened my hunting horizons with trips afield in Eau Claire, Buffalo and Chippewa counties.
Just as my family relied on the meat my dad, brothers and I provided from our hunts, my brand-new family of a young wife, a daughter and a son relied on me to bring home as much of the bacon as I could.
While providing meat for sustenance was part of the reason for hunting, my greatest joy was simply being in the great outdoors, sharing the woods and waters with the animals I pursued.
More than any other creatures on earth, the instant I became a duck hunter was the instant I fell more deeply in love with them and the geese I occasionally got a crack at.
Watching these magnificent creatures wing past or over me, no matter the time of year, whether hunting or just meandering far afield, ingrained in me the feeling that no more wonderful living thing was ever created by God.
Those feelings, that reverence, has never lessened. Those birds and the places where they live and visit are, in my book, the most wonderful places on this earth.
Some 45 years ago my love for ducks led me to the belief that I needed to commit every effort and every dollar I could afford — many times more dollars than I could often really afford — to the cause of preserving the very habitat they need to survive and thrive all over the North American continent.
I attended my first Ducks Unlimited (DU) event in 1978 and have not missed a year since then. I had meager funds to invest in raffles and auctions during some of those early years, but cheerfully hiding the true dollar amount I was spending from my lovely wife, I gave all I could to the ducks. I became a chapter committee member in 1982.
It didn’t take too long to corral my wife into the DU family, even though she has never purchased a hunting license and never fired a shot at a duck or any other wild animal.
For many years she has been with me at DU dinners here, there and everywhere, sometimes even outspending myself to help assure ducks will always have healthy environs in which to live and reproduce.
About two decades or so ago she joined me as a DU committee member, selling tickets at our chapter events, talking up DU almost as much as I do, and even somewhat reluctantly listening to my “duck stories” even though she’s listened to most of them hundreds of times.
I am proud to have been a DU member all these years, especially during the past decade-plus since I became a continuing DU sponsor as well as chairman of our event committee.
At that, the money, the time and the effort I give back to the ducks is a mere pittance compared to what they have given me.
What is of great importance to me is that DU is not only the largest and oldest conservation group in North America, but is also the most successful. Now and far into the future, DU will provide quality habitat where not only ducks will thrive, but where over 900 other species of wild animals, fish, amphibians, plants and even people will benefit.
One of the other reasons I support DU so wholeheartedly is that the organization puts more of every dollar they raise into actual habitat and other conservation works than any other organization.
Annually, between 82 and 86 cents of every dollar raised at DU events from people like you and me is spent on actual habitat improvement and restoration, oftentimes habitat guaranteed for far into the future by purchases and forever lease agreements.
Lobbying a bit for my own turf, I would personally invite everyone to attend a local DU event, especially, if you will, our Plum Creek Chapter dinner Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Clearview Supper Club in St. Germain. You can even contact me for details if you wish.
Trust me, the reward you receive for your support of DU will mean many lifetimes of a guaranteed future for all of us, wild creatures and humans alike.
